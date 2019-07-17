TshisaLIVE

Supermodel Naomi Campbell takes germaphobia to new heights

17 July 2019 - 06:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Naomi Campbell's flying regime involves medical gloves and Dettol wipes!
Image: Danny Moloshok / Reuters

If you thought you were safe from germs before watching Naomi Campbell's plane routine, then think again!

The supermodel turned Youtuber revealed her airport routine in a video and she takes germaphobia to new heights.

She documented her journey as she left Nice, France, for Doha, Qatar, giving fans a rare insight into her personal life.

In the video, Campbell went into more detail about her flying regime as she dug out a pair of medical gloves and a packet of Dettol wipes to disinfect her seating area.

"Dettol wipes. Anything that you could possibly touch," - and she meant everything: the tray, the TV, the remote, the headrest and even the back of the seat in front of her. "I do not care what people think of me," she said, "It's my health and it makes me feel better."

Watch the video below:

Post-wipedown, she pulled out a pink fabric cover for her seat. She has them in a bunch of colours and switches them out based on her mood. On land, she has them hand-washed at her hotel.

After taking her seat, Campbell moves on to her beauty routine.

It entails a whole lot of hydration. She had an entire plastic bag filled with beauty gear that she calls a "hydration pack".

The final step Campbell takes is putting on an actual face mask that she wears the entire flight.

"No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing. I just can't," she said. "This is my protection for people coughing and sneezing."

