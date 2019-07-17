Supermodel Naomi Campbell takes germaphobia to new heights

If you thought you were safe from germs before watching Naomi Campbell's plane routine, then think again!

The supermodel turned Youtuber revealed her airport routine in a video and she takes germaphobia to new heights.

She documented her journey as she left Nice, France, for Doha, Qatar, giving fans a rare insight into her personal life.

In the video, Campbell went into more detail about her flying regime as she dug out a pair of medical gloves and a packet of Dettol wipes to disinfect her seating area.

"Dettol wipes. Anything that you could possibly touch," - and she meant everything: the tray, the TV, the remote, the headrest and even the back of the seat in front of her. "I do not care what people think of me," she said, "It's my health and it makes me feel better."

