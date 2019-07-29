TshisaLIVE

'Someone take Nadia's phone'- Nadia Nakai splits opinions over steamy music video

29 July 2019 - 16:01 By Masego Seemela
Nadia Nakai's latest music video has got tongues wagging.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai was once again the talk of social media after she shared snippets of her latest music video, Imma Boss, that is a little racy.

In the video, Nadia is seen wearing a red G-string swimsuit while twerking inside a pool.

This left many people on Twitter wondering whether she trusted her craft enough to sell her music. 

However, not everyone hated her new music video as she got rave reviews from hip-hop heads about how she was taking the music industry to greater heights.

