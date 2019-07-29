'Someone take Nadia's phone'- Nadia Nakai splits opinions over steamy music video
Nadia Nakai was once again the talk of social media after she shared snippets of her latest music video, Imma Boss, that is a little racy.
In the video, Nadia is seen wearing a red G-string swimsuit while twerking inside a pool.
This left many people on Twitter wondering whether she trusted her craft enough to sell her music.
However, not everyone hated her new music video as she got rave reviews from hip-hop heads about how she was taking the music industry to greater heights.
Someone take Nadia's phone... She's giving us chest pains 😭😭 you're perfection queen 👑— Amahle Duncan-Hadebe (@TailAmahle) July 26, 2019
Banna 😢😢 the way that booty bounces on the water, and Bragga busy saying "I am bosso bosso bosso" 😢, - Nadia, you the Bosso, you were born Bosso❤️❤️❤️🔥♥️🎈🌍🌍🌍 pic.twitter.com/zxKbsR9RZx— Łønër Bøuy (@Loner_Bouy) July 26, 2019
I honestly expected Nadia Nakai's Imma Boss visuals to be sickening but.... im dissapointed— Normani Follows ❤ (@ShimiBenika) July 27, 2019