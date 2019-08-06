Here's why Travis Scott filling Kylie Jenner's house with roses has stressed Mzansi out!
While many of us are being left on read and swiping right with no luck, Travis Scott is filling his baby mama's house with rose petals.
Travis surprised Kylie with the gesture, which she captured and put on Instagram Stories on Monday.
We are talking thousands of rose petals covering every inch of the damn floor. It was like a forest of red, white and glass. The kind you see in a Dr Seuss movie.
Moghel even got a lovey-dovey card from hommie, telling her they are "just getting started".
It came just months after Kylie took out a whole billboard for Travis in West Hollywood. It featured a black and white picture of her and daughter Stormi.
It was enough to put social media users in a coma and soon the pair were trending on Twitter.
Even on the other side of the planet, SA Twitter was DEEP in the feels.
Some felt Travis was making the rest of us fellas look bad, while others couldn't help but compare their lives and moan that all they were getting from bae was data, if they were lucky.
They also joked that dudes in SA will only pull such moves when they have been caught cheating.
The rest? Well, they were just worried about who was going to sweep up all those damn petals!
Travis surprises Kylie by covering their whole house in roses and all your bae got you was data ya Cell C.... Yazini I'm not laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/DSXRlYSnvh— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) August 5, 2019
When a SA nigga do what Travis did bare he must've cheated. We really cant win with this gender over here. pic.twitter.com/vSm3Ewc9tr— Ane Bra (@kingkut89) August 5, 2019
“I want you to do what Travis did for me” pic.twitter.com/qNIVW2KLWT— Jefe 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@jefeafrica) August 5, 2019
Me looking at my non-existent boyfriend after seeing what Travis Scott has done for Kylie’s pre-birthday pic.twitter.com/0sMJdsfhZQ— Linah (@Linxiaga) August 5, 2019
Yoh lmaooooo. How can Travis’ roses divide the SAn nation every time 😂 https://t.co/XL2Rukn0so— s’lindt (@Silindokuhle_) August 6, 2019
I bet Kylie’s housekeepers are done with Travis’s shit— Gia Carangi (@theonlyskyelar) August 6, 2019
@KhabieMale andithi nguwe lona, your Travis Scott must do this wethu🤧@mandladakada Jacqueline is Travis https://t.co/OLInJCk7rk— Mfowethu (@Its_Mosa) August 6, 2019
Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner's house with thousands of red roses... while you can't even get a text back pic.twitter.com/tSPWyrv6zl— Reggie 🌹 (@infinite67_) August 6, 2019
kylie jenner really be living the mf dream pic.twitter.com/fWcnCZsIbq— daashah (@daashahnaidoo) August 5, 2019
The truth is sikhaphe u Kylie Jenner lana emhlabeni , God needed her to have an audience (us) pic.twitter.com/r6rtQQE3J3— Caroline M (@iamCaroline_M) August 6, 2019
Kylie’s helpers must get paid more than our president 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BdC5sKzLan— IG: (@gege_mentor) August 5, 2019
Abo sbwl to their boyfriends after they saw that Kylie Rose petal video pic.twitter.com/ZvudLl3OSN— uVusi Nyana Wakhona😒 (@theeignorantfuk) August 6, 2019