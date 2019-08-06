TshisaLIVE

Here's why Travis Scott filling Kylie Jenner's house with roses has stressed Mzansi out!

06 August 2019 - 09:34 By Kyle Zeeman
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are #relationshipgoals.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

While many of us are being left on read and swiping right with no luck, Travis Scott is filling his baby mama's house with rose petals.

Travis surprised Kylie with the gesture, which she captured and put on Instagram Stories on Monday.

We are talking thousands of rose petals covering every inch of the damn floor. It was like a forest of red, white and glass. The kind you see in a Dr Seuss movie.

Moghel even got a lovey-dovey card from hommie, telling her they are "just getting started".

It came just months after Kylie took out a whole billboard for Travis in West Hollywood. It featured a black and white picture of her and daughter Stormi.

It was enough to put social media users in a coma and soon the pair were trending on Twitter.

Even on the other side of the planet, SA Twitter was DEEP in the feels.

Some felt Travis was making the rest of us fellas look bad, while others couldn't help but compare their lives and moan that all they were getting from bae was data, if they were lucky.

They also joked that dudes in SA will only pull such moves when they have been caught cheating.

The rest? Well, they were just worried about who was going to sweep up all those damn petals!

TshisaLIVE
