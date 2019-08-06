WATCH | Singer R. Kelly faces new sex abuse charges: Report

US singer R. Kelly was on Monday charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor at a Minneapolis hotel room 18 years ago.

The R&B star faces two charges relating to the incident - one for engaging in prostitution with a minor and the second for soliciting a minor for sexual purposes.

These are the latest charges brought against the star, who was arrested in New York last month on several sexual misconduct charges.

According to Reuters, the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl $200 (nearly R3,000) to take off her clothes and dance for him, and then engaging in sexual contact. The activity reportedly did not include intercourse.

AFP reports that county attorney Mike Freeman told journalists the victim was attempting to obtain an autograph from Kelly at the time. She was given an autograph along with a phone number and was invited to his hotel.

The victim apparently told an older brother about the incident at the time, but "did not come forward until all these other allegations about R. Kelly" surfaced.

Responding to the claims on social media, the star's lawyer Steve Greenberg wrote: "Give me a break. This is beyond absurd."