TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Singer R. Kelly faces new sex abuse charges: Report

06 August 2019 - 11:12 By Kyle Zeeman

US singer R. Kelly was on Monday charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor at a Minneapolis hotel room 18 years ago.

The R&B star faces two charges relating to the incident - one for engaging in prostitution with a minor and the second for soliciting a minor for sexual purposes. 

These are the latest charges brought against the star, who was arrested in New York last month on several sexual misconduct charges.

According to Reuters, the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl $200 (nearly R3,000) to take off her clothes and dance for him, and then engaging in sexual contact. The activity reportedly did not include intercourse.

AFP reports that county attorney Mike Freeman told journalists the victim was attempting to obtain an autograph from Kelly at the time. She was given an autograph along with a phone number and was invited to his hotel.

The victim apparently told an older brother about the incident at the time, but "did not come forward until all these other allegations about R. Kelly" surfaced.

Responding to the claims on social media, the star's lawyer Steve Greenberg wrote: "Give me a break. This is beyond absurd."

The star has been the subject of sexual abuse allegations for nearly two decades, but has always denied them.

He was the subject of the docu-series, Surviving R Kelly, which features more than 50 interviews with women he allegedly sexually and physically abused.

Last month, Chicago prosecutors filed 11 sex-crime charges against the star, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

He was already facing 10 charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women. He denied the charges and claimed his accusers were lying.

MORE

R. Kelly arrested for sex crimes: reports

Officials confirmed that the star faces 13 counts, including child pornography and obstruction of justice
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

R Kelly hit with 11 new sex crime charges

Chicago prosecutors on Thursday filed 11 felony sex crime charges against R&B superstar R. Kelly, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Another R Kelly 'sex tape' has surfaced

The US superstar has been implicated in another sex tape that allegedly features underage girls.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa spills the tea on her breakup: He didn't cheat & it's got nothing to do ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  3. The internet is still trippin' on Diddy dating his son’s ex-girlfriend TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Man goes viral singing Lion King song with his donkey TshisaLIVE
  5. Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X