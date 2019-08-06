TshisaLIVE

Asanda Foji's monologues has fans concerned... very concerned

06 August 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Former 'Generations' actress Asanda Foji has been showing off her skills on social media.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji is out here trying to show off her skills, but social media fans are concerned that she might be taking it a bit too far.

A video of the star performing a monologue on social media several months back went viral on Monday evening, just days after she tried to show off her presenting skills on the latest episode of her Reality With Asanda vlog series.

In the video Asanda can be seen breaking down and crying hysterically on camera. In between tears, she can be heard saying she is so mad and does not know what to do.

Although some were impressed by the actress showcasing her skills range, others were shocked by it and suggested that she get help to deal with whatever she is "going through".

The star, who is based in Europe now, soon became one of the most talked about topics on social media.

Forget shade, tweeps threw the whole tree at Asanda and soon timelines were divided between those being spicy and those defending her.

