Asanda Foji's monologues has fans concerned... very concerned

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji is out here trying to show off her skills, but social media fans are concerned that she might be taking it a bit too far.

A video of the star performing a monologue on social media several months back went viral on Monday evening, just days after she tried to show off her presenting skills on the latest episode of her Reality With Asanda vlog series.

In the video Asanda can be seen breaking down and crying hysterically on camera. In between tears, she can be heard saying she is so mad and does not know what to do.