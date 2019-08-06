Asanda Foji's monologues has fans concerned... very concerned
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji is out here trying to show off her skills, but social media fans are concerned that she might be taking it a bit too far.
A video of the star performing a monologue on social media several months back went viral on Monday evening, just days after she tried to show off her presenting skills on the latest episode of her Reality With Asanda vlog series.
In the video Asanda can be seen breaking down and crying hysterically on camera. In between tears, she can be heard saying she is so mad and does not know what to do.
View this post on Instagram
Monologue Series 9: Steel Magnolias . @fojistage Full video in my channel, link in bio . Do what you love, do it now and God will do the rest. . #actor #actress #actors #actorlife #actorslife #methodacting #methodactor #actorswanted #warnerbrothers #warnerbrothersstudio . #backoffsatun
Although some were impressed by the actress showcasing her skills range, others were shocked by it and suggested that she get help to deal with whatever she is "going through".
The star, who is based in Europe now, soon became one of the most talked about topics on social media.
Forget shade, tweeps threw the whole tree at Asanda and soon timelines were divided between those being spicy and those defending her.
Asanda Foji is so hated on these streets. I just want to give her a hug... pic.twitter.com/xE5Jvdt0YU— Fulashe (@Mkhu28) August 5, 2019
Can someone check up on Asanda Foji. 😭 pic.twitter.com/dlivVLZIep— Aaakss!!! (@AngikhoRight) August 5, 2019
Asanda is acting kula video. The caption states that it's a monologue. Undenzele kakuhle mna. Kunzima uActa iCharacter enjeyana. She pulled it off— Sharon (@AstrozLover) August 5, 2019
What's wrong with Generations actors? Firstly it was Bafana Cele now it's Asanda Foji🤐🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/EzhmjMLzyQ— ✨Lutho Dingwayo✨ (@lutho_dingwayo) August 5, 2019
Asanda Foji and Mandy Malebo....same whatsapp group mtase...their behaviour antics are just odd and very bizarre lol ...i see it as a cry for help honestly...— 💅Yolanda💅 (@Yoli_Que) August 5, 2019
Sending love and light their way 🌠🌠💫 pic.twitter.com/8m9gHhCtep
Mfundi Vundla looking at Asanda Foji's latest Instagram videos like pic.twitter.com/mPqqjWdAK4— Dior (@RileySZN) August 5, 2019