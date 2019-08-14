TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune & his bae heat up the streets again with matching outfits

14 August 2019 - 11:52 By Masego Seemela
Itumeleng Khune has been flaunting his new bae lately.
Image: Via Itu Khune's Instagram

Itumeleng Khune is on cloud nine and is living his best life with his new bae, Sphelele Makhunga who Mzansi is also growing to love. 

Just a few months ago, Itu received mixed reactions when he introduced Sphelele on the social media streets.  

While fans believed that he and fitness guru, Sbahle Mpisane were a match made in heaven, they're slowing coming to terms that Itu has moved on.  

Since been introduced to us earlier this year, fans have come to accept the pair as they've been doing the most on social media.

Proving that he is in love and has moved on, Itu recently shared a cute snap on Instagram and captioned it, "We never plan our outfit but coincidentally always rock."

This is not the first time we've seen the couple share "intimate" pics as they once shut down the socials with a series of posts from their weekend getaway, months ago.

Being a man who is smitten by his new bae, Itu also wished his woman a Happy Women's Day.

