Minki van der Westhuizen apologises for 'tone-deaf’ and 'white privilege' post

Model and TV personality Minki van der Westhuizen has issued a public apology after she was slammed for a post that was labelled "tone-deaf" and apparently reeked of "white privilege".

The trouble started last week when Minki shared a post on Instagram about "treating" her gardener.

In the post Minki spoke about wanting to give her gardener, Albert, an Uber ride home for his birthday, only for him to later ask if she could give him the money instead.

She claimed the incident had taught her to be grateful for what she has and how important "hard-earned money" was.

She was slammed for the post, with some claiming the caption was "tone-deaf and reeks of white privilege".

Others claimed it was a "combination of ignorance and utter stupidity"