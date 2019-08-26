TshisaLIVE

Minki van der Westhuizen apologises for 'tone-deaf’ and 'white privilege' post

26 August 2019 - 15:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Minki van der Westhuizen apologised for her Instagram post about "treating" her gardener to an Uber ride.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile

Model and TV personality Minki van der Westhuizen has issued a public apology after she was slammed for a post that was labelled "tone-deaf" and apparently reeked of "white privilege".  

The trouble started last week when Minki shared a post on Instagram about "treating" her gardener.

In the post Minki spoke about wanting to give her gardener, Albert, an Uber ride home for his birthday, only for him to later ask if she could give him the money instead.

She claimed the incident had taught her to be grateful for what she has and how important "hard-earned money" was.

She was slammed for the post, with some claiming the caption was "tone-deaf and reeks of white privilege".

Others claimed it was a "combination of ignorance and utter stupidity"

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Minki were unsuccessful at the time of publishing, but amid the backlash, Minki removed the post and apologised.

She said her intentions were good but she was "wrong and naive".

Minki said she would rethink her actions in the future.

"Although my intentions come from a good place, I realise I was wrong and naive. I really want to play a positive role in our society and will definitely rethink my actions in the future."

