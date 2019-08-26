Minki van der Westhuizen apologises for 'tone-deaf’ and 'white privilege' post
Model and TV personality Minki van der Westhuizen has issued a public apology after she was slammed for a post that was labelled "tone-deaf" and apparently reeked of "white privilege".
The trouble started last week when Minki shared a post on Instagram about "treating" her gardener.
In the post Minki spoke about wanting to give her gardener, Albert, an Uber ride home for his birthday, only for him to later ask if she could give him the money instead.
She claimed the incident had taught her to be grateful for what she has and how important "hard-earned money" was.
She was slammed for the post, with some claiming the caption was "tone-deaf and reeks of white privilege".
Others claimed it was a "combination of ignorance and utter stupidity"
Who brought back Minki van Der Westhuizen from 2006?— Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) August 22, 2019
Guys. The nostalgia trend is not for everyone.
Urg.
And stop using your helpers as props for your influencer gigs. WTF you guys? pic.twitter.com/me6sjUK2Uw
Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Minki were unsuccessful at the time of publishing, but amid the backlash, Minki removed the post and apologised.
She said her intentions were good but she was "wrong and naive".
Minki said she would rethink her actions in the future.
"Although my intentions come from a good place, I realise I was wrong and naive. I really want to play a positive role in our society and will definitely rethink my actions in the future."
In die lig van onlangse gebeure het ek besluit om die foto van my en Albert af te haal. Alhoewel my bedoelings vanuit ’n goeie plek kom, besef ek ek was verkeerd en naïef. Ek wil baie graag ‘n positiewe rol in ons samelewing speel en sal beslis my dade in die toekoms opnuut deurdink.