'Mzansi has lost a real talent'- Tributes pour in for Idols SA star Thami Shobede
The season 12 Idols SA runner-up died at the age of 31
The death of Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede on Thursday sent shock waves across Mzansi, with hundreds flocking to social media to pay tribute to the young star.
The star died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning, with Gallo Record Company confirming his death in a statement.
No other details were provided at the time but Thami's family said they planned to issue a formal statement shortly.
The star won over fans with his velvet voice on Idols SA in 2016 and released his debut album titled Never Lost.
His debut single, the afro-pop song Sthandwa, was a big hit with fans across the country.
News of the star's death spread on social media and soon timelines were filled with tributes to the star and his incredible talent.
