Singer and Idols star Thami Shobede dies

12 September 2019 - 13:19 By Emmanuel Tjiya
Thami Shobede has died
Image: Facebook

Singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede has died at age 31, his record label Gallo Records confirmed.

Shobede died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

“Gallo Record Company is extremely saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of one of our artists Simphiwe Thamsanqa Shobede, fondly know as Thami,” general manager at Gallo Records, Robert Cowling, said.

“It came to our attention this morning that he was in hospital suffering from an illness and complications.

“His family went to see him in Atteridgeville hospital, where he passed away sometime just before noon this morning.

“The singer with the velvet voice and Season 12 Idols SA runner up was only 31 years of age.

“We don’t have any other specific details or facts at this time, and kindly request that everybody please respect the wishes of Thami’s family who will be issuing a formal statement shortly.

“Our condolences go out to all his friends and family. He will be sorely missed.”

Sowetan has learned that Shobede was admitted in hospital after collapsing when performing on stage at the weekend.

A source close to Shobede told Sowetan that his organs failed and he slipped into a coma on Tuesday.

