WATCH | Three dance move tutorials from Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi may sometimes be dragged on social media, but sis at least has the moves to dance it off!

Pearl is seriously feeling her bestie DJ Zinhle's new song, Umlilo, and recently posted a video of herself dancing to it.

"How you gotta act when your BFF has a hit song," she wrote.

The pair have openly shared their bestie-ship on social media and it's so much goals it'll make you want to reduce your own circle of friends.

Plus Pearl's dance moves are on steroids and her stamina is on another level. Don't forget to take your energy pills when you think of challenging her, because moghel can dance for days. She nails vosho, gwara gwara. Entlik, moghel can dance alles.

If you need dance tutorials, Pearl is a phone call away!

Cava what we're talking about: