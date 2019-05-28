DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy

A week after Pearl Thusi shot off an explosive Twitter thread about Ntsiki Mazwai, the pair's "feud" shows no sign of slowing down and even Pearl's bestie DJ Zinhle has stepped in.

Pearl and Ntsiki made headlines last week when Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and then fired off a series of tweets claiming the TV host could use some "love" to teach her to love others.

Ntsiki hit back a few days later, slamming Pearl's "pathetic" thread and sparked a massive debate on "yellow bone privilege", seemingly aimed at Pearl's skin tone.

Tensions between the two seemed to simmer until Pearl took to Twitter on Monday to claim that Ntsiki had turned down a chance to appear on her talk show Behind The Story.

"Just heard Ntsiki pulled out of the interview for Behind The Story. Really bummed because the way I conduct the interviews was never going to be offensive, if that was going to the issue. Was looking forward to a productive and insightful conversation. Alas..." a tweet from the star read.

Pearl later deleted the tweet, claiming that her friends advised her to. But not before her bestie DJ Zinhle responded to tweet and claimed that cyber bullies were "only brave behind their phones".