DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy
A week after Pearl Thusi shot off an explosive Twitter thread about Ntsiki Mazwai, the pair's "feud" shows no sign of slowing down and even Pearl's bestie DJ Zinhle has stepped in.
Pearl and Ntsiki made headlines last week when Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and then fired off a series of tweets claiming the TV host could use some "love" to teach her to love others.
Ntsiki hit back a few days later, slamming Pearl's "pathetic" thread and sparked a massive debate on "yellow bone privilege", seemingly aimed at Pearl's skin tone.
Tensions between the two seemed to simmer until Pearl took to Twitter on Monday to claim that Ntsiki had turned down a chance to appear on her talk show Behind The Story.
"Just heard Ntsiki pulled out of the interview for Behind The Story. Really bummed because the way I conduct the interviews was never going to be offensive, if that was going to the issue. Was looking forward to a productive and insightful conversation. Alas..." a tweet from the star read.
Pearl later deleted the tweet, claiming that her friends advised her to. But not before her bestie DJ Zinhle responded to tweet and claimed that cyber bullies were "only brave behind their phones".
Typical cyber bully.. They are only brave behind their phones.— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 27, 2019
Zinhle said that she decided to speak out after being cyber bullied herself.
Not even. Im talking from experience. Been a victim myself & not once have I ever said anything negative about the lady. I'm jus grown & I know that none of it has anything to do with me, some people r feeling so low & the only hope of ever feeling better is by stepping on others— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 27, 2019
While fans debated over Zinhle's tweet, Ntsiki took to her own page to address the situation and speculated that Zinhle was touched by something she had said about Bonang.
I think she is hurt about me saying Bonang has Zing......nothing more ❤️It's ok https://t.co/388kLoPhKK— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 27, 2019
The poet went on to suggest that Pearl should have e-mailed her if she had an issue and claimed that people "always gang up against the strongest".
When you haven't unpacked the depth of my tweets- you will think it's hating— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 27, 2019
I'm very strong with a powerful aura......of course it will make others feel uncomfortable. Allow guys ❤️— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 27, 2019
Yes let's feed the narrative that when a woman has too much power she is a bully 😂😂😂😂let's make women shrink and show them you're not allowed to be loud and ungovernable— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 27, 2019
And while Zinhle has remained mum after the tweets, Pearl claimed she had been blocked by Ntsiki and so couldn't see the shots being fired.
Also. Homegirl blocked me ages ago. Can't see any of her tweets. So I don't understand much of what you guys are saying. 🤷🏽♀️— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 27, 2019
So my older sister came for me on social media and now says to me I should've emailed her... 😢😢😢😢😢😢— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 27, 2019
Now she's busy with responses that are meant for me but she's blocked me. Sense is not common guys.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 27, 2019
Ndinithanda NONKE emakhaya. ❤️