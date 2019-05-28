TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy

28 May 2019 - 11:37 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle weighed in on Ntsiki apparently pulling out of an interview on 'Behind The Story'.
A week after Pearl Thusi shot off an explosive Twitter thread about Ntsiki Mazwai, the pair's "feud" shows no sign of slowing down and even Pearl's bestie DJ Zinhle has stepped in. 

Pearl and Ntsiki made headlines last week when Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and then fired off a series of tweets claiming the TV host could use some "love" to teach her to love others.

Ntsiki hit back a few days later, slamming Pearl's "pathetic" thread and sparked a massive debate on "yellow bone privilege", seemingly aimed at Pearl's skin tone.

Tensions between the two seemed to simmer until Pearl took to Twitter on Monday to claim that Ntsiki had turned down a chance to appear on her talk show Behind The Story.

"Just heard Ntsiki pulled out of the interview for Behind The Story. Really bummed because the way I conduct the interviews was never going to be offensive, if that was going to the issue. Was looking forward to a productive and insightful conversation. Alas..." a tweet from the star read.

Pearl later deleted the tweet, claiming that her friends advised her to. But not before her bestie DJ Zinhle responded to tweet and claimed that cyber bullies were "only brave behind their phones".

Zinhle said that she decided to speak out after being cyber bullied herself.

While fans debated over Zinhle's tweet, Ntsiki took to her own page to address the situation and speculated that Zinhle was touched by something she had said about Bonang.

The poet went on to suggest that Pearl should have e-mailed her if she had an issue and claimed that people "always gang up against the strongest".

And while Zinhle has remained mum after the tweets, Pearl claimed she had been blocked by Ntsiki and so couldn't see the shots being fired.

