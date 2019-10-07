TshisaLIVE

Better with age! ProVerb's throwback shows a style evolution

07 October 2019 - 12:47 By Jessica Levitt
An evolution with a positive message.
An evolution with a positive message.
Image: Via Instagram/ ProVerb music

We all love an epic throwback, especially when it shows how far we've come in life.

So, when Idols host ProVerb posted a snap showing how time has worked in his favour, we were here for it.

Although Pro doesn't say when the first picture was taken, the shiny suit tells us it was totes vintage.

Of course, the musician had a positive message tagged to the picture.

"The only time you should ever look back, is to see how far you've come."

Take a look and check the evolution.

Most read

  1. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Zenande Mfenyana shades SA celebs: 'They are such a pretentious group of people' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X