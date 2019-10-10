Moonchild slams bitter artists: 'F**k artists that say we got Beyoncé as a favour'

Moonchild has never been scared to take on the haters and has launched into an angry rant about “bitter” artists who thought her collab with Beyoncé was done as a favour.

The musician was featured alongside Busiswa on Bey's single My Power off the album The Lion King: The Gift released in July.

The song is still dominating the dance floor but seems to have also collected Moonchild some hate from her peers.

Taking to Twitter this week the star addressed her critics who shaded her accomplishment. She said they were just jealous and bitter about her moves.

“F**k artists that say we got the Beyoncé (feature) as a favour! F**k your bitterness b**ches that didn't get chosen!”

Moonchild said artists on the track worked on it for a whole year in silence, and haters should take their issues somewhere else.

“We worked our asses off for an entire year in silence. Go lick your wounds somewhere else and learn to congratulate bad b**ches that put you on the map. B**ch”.

Moonchild's comments come just days after she clapped back at those who criticised her for always showing her booty in pictures.

“I’ll post my bum until you stop being shocked, because it’s my comfort! I love no clothes so deal with it!”

Meanwhile, she is sticking it to the haters while out in America. Sis uploaded snaps of herself in a racy outfit that had fans sweating.