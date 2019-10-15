'I give because I know what it feels like to have nothing': Dingaan Mokebe

Actor Dingaan Mokebe believes there is great power in giving to those in need.

In the latest episode of his social media series, DSK Diary, Dingaan shared a story about giving and the benefits thereof.

“There's a story I want to share with you. There's a guy who was appointed for a tender and needed about R580,000 to start the work. He only had R300,000."

While the man was stressing about finding the balance, he met someone who needed transport money, the actor continued.

“This 'friend' to the tender guy knew that he had money and needed R80 to go back home to KwaZulu-Natal. Unfortunately, this tender guy didn't have R100 on him, as he only had R200 notes, so he took out a R200 note and told himself, it's fine, take this R200. His 'friend' then left and went home to KZN.”

Dingaan said two or three weeks ago he bumped into the guy he had given the R200 to years before.

“The guy that I gave R200 to years ago came back to me and said, 'Dude you might have forgotten me, but with the R200 you gave me that day I managed to go to KZN and bury my mother. Had you not given me the R200 or the R80 I asked for, I wouldn't have been able to go to KZN and bury my mother.'”

The Muvhango actor said he was touched by the story, adding that he was from a community of worship that believed in charity.

“You know, we take these things for granted. You give someone a pair of shoes, you take it for granted, because they are just a pair of shoes to you, but you don't know how that changes lives. Just doing as little as possible might be life-changing to the next person.”