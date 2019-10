IN PICTURES | Here's who slayed at the SA Fashion Week opening party

Mzansi's A-listers rocked the red carpet at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week opening party on Monday night.

The swanky event took place at Ferguson's 5th Floor in Sandton, Johannesburg. The ambience was elegant, classy and stylish, as your faves came through with all that “swagalicious” drip.

The opening night comes ahead of SA Fashion Week, which aims to present Mzansi with the most popular and fashionable garments.

SAFW is set to take place on October 23 to October 26 at Sandton City, Johannesburg.

Here's what your faves wore on the red carpet: