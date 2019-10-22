WATCH | A new dating show for divorcees: here’s what you need to know

M-Net is adding a South African twist to the international reality dating show Single Wives.

Here is what you need to know:

How it works

Based on an international format, M-Net said the show features six courageous women between 20 and 50 who have walked down the aisle and then suffered the pain of divorce or widowhood, and will learn how to let go of their past heartache and find love again.

“We are now looking for these extraordinary South African ladies who are ready to undergo an emotional and romantic transformation.

“Based on the original Australian series, The Single Wives SA will be a heart-warming show about hope, healing, learning, sisterhood and the journey of self-discovery, guided by a dating guru and relationship coach,” said M-Net’s head of publicity Lani Lombard.

Six weeks of finding love

According to M-Net, the six women will live together for six weeks during which they will undertake a crash course on dealing with harsh truths about themselves, their past heartaches, and the ins and outs of the dating world.

The show hopes to heal their wounds, restore their confidence and prepare them for re-entry on to the dating scene.

Added to that, the women will put their new skills into practice, and will then meet potential lovers on spectacular speed dates, at dinner parties and in confidence-challenging activities.

How to apply

The show is looking for single women who have been married before, and who are either legally divorced or widowed.

You need to be a South African citizen and over 18 to enter.

You need to complete the entry form on the M-Net website and submit a short video entry.

If your online application is successful, you have to be available for filming between 17 February and 27 March 2020.

The Single Wives SA is produced by Black Swan Media and will be screened on M-Net 101.