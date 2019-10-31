TshisaLIVE

Tebogo to Khanyi: You've surpassed every test to become Mrs Lerole

31 October 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau are one of the cutest celeb couples in Mzansi.
Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau are one of the cutest celeb couples in Mzansi.
Image: Via Instagram

Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau have overcome a lot as one of the hottest celeb couples in Mzansi and it seems wedding bells may soon be ringing.

On Instagram this week, Tebogo paid tribute to his queen and hinted at making her his wife.

Posting a picture of the them together, Tebogo wrote: “You have surpassed every test to become Mrs Lerole”.

The caption was enough to send friends and fans into a frenzy.

Rushing online to look up wedding outfit inspirations and rummaging through their cupboards for “those” wedding shoes, they flooded the comments section of the post with messages of approval.

The pair have been dating for years, but took a break last year, only to be reunited a few months later.

Tebogo gave fans a small glimpse into their relationship in a post late last year, including how his bae sometimes tested her upcoming hairstyles on him.

“The fun part of being in a relationship as a guy; I am always the guinea pig, literally everything you can think of is tried and tested on me. Today she’s creating a mushroom hairstyle and tomorrow will be something else. I can’t even say no because I am a guy, I am older, I am taller and I am brown,” Tebogo said.

MORE

WATCH | When Khanyi & Tebogo have a good time, issa freaking good time!

Khanyi, Tebogo and co. are literally what people mean they say they are the "life of the party".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Boyfriend'ing 101: Here's what Khanyi does to Tebogo in their free time

You can tell that there's hardly a dull moment when Tebogo and Khanyi are together!
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again

Halala! Renewed relationship hope for Khanyi and Tebogo.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  4. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Simz Ngema and Sjava's mom steal the show at historic gig TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X