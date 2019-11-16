Bonang's BNG has become a national treasure even Siya Kolisi knows that!

Mzansi has time and time again reaffirmed that the House of BNG by TV personality, Bonang Matheba, is a fav even Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes that.

Since launching the luxury beverage brand, House of BNG has been a proud sponsor at many epic events throughout the year but the latest inclusion blew Bonang away.

Siya was awarded the People’s Choice Sports Star award at the SA Sports Awards which were held in Durban on Sunday and to B's surprise, he was holding a bottle of House of BNG.

The first black captain led the Springboks to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on November 2.

Queen B shared on social media how "taken away" she was by Siya's image as it represented "so much" when one works hard and perseveres.

"Dreams do come true! Siya Kolisi, The Springboks first black captain celebrated his award last night at the South African Sport’s Awards with the House of BNG. What a huge huge moment for me. I cried a little when I saw this image. It represents so much!"

Bonang added that the image represented the results of hard work and perseverance was always satisfying.

"We praise God. Springboks, dream big, God will surprise you! Congratulations Siya Kolisi, can’t wait to tell my kids about you one day! You inspire us all!"