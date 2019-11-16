TshisaLIVE

Bonang's BNG has become a national treasure even Siya Kolisi knows that!

'Congratulations Siya Kolisi, can’t wait to tell my kids about you one day! You inspire us all!'

16 November 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Bonang is doing the most up in these streets!
Bonang is doing the most up in these streets!
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Mzansi has time and time again reaffirmed that the House of BNG by TV personality, Bonang Matheba, is a fav even Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes that.

Since launching the luxury beverage brand, House of BNG has been a proud sponsor at many epic events throughout the year but the latest inclusion blew Bonang away. 

Siya was awarded the People’s Choice Sports Star award at the SA Sports Awards which were held in Durban on Sunday and to B's surprise, he was holding a bottle of House of BNG.

The first black captain led the Springboks to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on November 2.

Queen B shared on social media how "taken away" she was by Siya's image as it represented "so much" when one works hard and perseveres. 

"Dreams do come true! Siya Kolisi, The Springboks first black captain celebrated his award last night at the South African Sport’s Awards with the House of BNG. What a huge huge moment for me. I cried a little when I saw this image. It represents so much!"

Bonang added that the image represented the results of hard work and perseverance was always satisfying.

"We praise God. Springboks, dream big, God will surprise you! Congratulations Siya Kolisi, can’t wait to tell my kids about you one day! You inspire us all!"

The best & worst dressed celebs at the E! People's Choice Awards

From Bonang to Zendaya, here are the A-listers' red-carpet looks we loved and loathed
Lifestyle
4 days ago

I've been very strategic: Bonang opens up about her move to America

The star is going to try to make it in New York — and Hollywood too
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Bonang slays the red carpet in support of Trevor Noah at Pencils of Promise gala in New York

Bonang is all about educating young women and girls
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zandi Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa murder: 'I wonder if they just want to see the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Artists slam Burna Boy on Africans Unite concert line-up, government distances ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans diss Maphorisa for 'sabotaging' SA hip-hop with Faith Nketsi’s music TshisaLIVE
  5. No fancy rides for Amapiano's Jobe, a Toyota Yaris will do TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X