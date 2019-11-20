TshisaLIVE

Fan starts petition to keep 'Giyani: Land of Blood' on screens

20 November 2019 - 08:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Xitsonga telenovela 'Giyani: Land of Blood' is set to end next week.
Image: Instagram/Giyani Land Of Blood

An angry fan of SA's first Xitsonga drama, Giyani: Land of Blood, has started a petition to keep the show on screens after it was announced on Monday that the show will end next week.

The current season of the telenovela, featuring Ndivhuwo Mutsila, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, ends on Tuesday. It will be replaced by another telenovela, Lithapo, in January.

Fans have reacted to the news with shock, disappointment and anger, with one starting a petition to keep it on air.

“The drama has stolen the hearts of multitudes of South Africans and teaches other tribes the ways of the Tsonga, Venda, Mapedi and Balobedu-speaking people's culture and their daily challenges. It has found a way to teach us to unite and acknowledge our differences as tribes,” the petition's founder wrote.

The fan hopes to gather at least 500,000 signatures. Within 12 hours, it had collected 10,000.

Others made their voices heard on social media, with the show trending on Twitter.

Tweets ranged from pleas for the show not to be cut to fans threatening to not pay their TV licences if it is.

Here are some of the reactions:

