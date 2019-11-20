Fan starts petition to keep 'Giyani: Land of Blood' on screens

An angry fan of SA's first Xitsonga drama, Giyani: Land of Blood, has started a petition to keep the show on screens after it was announced on Monday that the show will end next week.

The current season of the telenovela, featuring Ndivhuwo Mutsila, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, ends on Tuesday. It will be replaced by another telenovela, Lithapo, in January.

Fans have reacted to the news with shock, disappointment and anger, with one starting a petition to keep it on air.