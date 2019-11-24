Nasty C to Sammie: I owe your mother the world because she created mine

Nasty C recently celebrated his 7-year anniversary with his bae, Sammie and couldn't be more in love.

The rapper penned a heartwarming message to his lover that will give you feels.

"7 years? You smitten me! Happy Anniversary my woman. He poured his heart out to her that she is always there for him and playing her part," he wrote.

He also thanked her for being the first person ever to sing his songs back to him.

“I don’t even have to tell you what that’s done for me. You see it everyday and you forever will cause I’ll always be by your side. I owe your mother the world because she created mine. I love you," he wrote.

Ncaaw! That’s so sweet.

Cava the video: