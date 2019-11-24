TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira is doing the most in the United States

24 November 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Dj Tira is doing the most in the United States and raising the south African flag high.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

DJ Tira aka malume Uyalumana is making massive moves in the States, proving he's not there to play games. 

Tira was part of the star-studded guest list who supported Charlize Theron at her Africa Outreach fundraiser in New York.

Then earlier this week Tira bumped into legendary group Roots after attending the Jimmy Fallon’s show and posted a picture of them together on Instagram

“Black Thought from the Gramm winners The Roots upwards & Upwards stay tuned,” he wrote.

Cava the pic:

