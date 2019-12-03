Veteran actor John Kani looks dapper on the cover of GQ & tweeps love it

Twitter is loving veteran actor and cultural activist John Kani as one of the three cover stars for GQ SA magazine.

The actor was also one of the recipients of the Men of the Year award and was celebrated alongside rapper Nasty C and Tristan du Plessis, who won in the musician and designer of the year categories, respectively.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at Johannesburg's Houghton Hotel.

Kani shared the news on Twitter on Monday, much to the delight of his followers, who could not help but love his clean look and congratulate him for the well-deserved recognition.