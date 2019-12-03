TshisaLIVE

Veteran actor John Kani looks dapper on the cover of GQ & tweeps love it

03 December 2019 - 07:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
John Kani was a recipient of the Men of the Year award.
John Kani was a recipient of the Men of the Year award.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Kabelo Mokoena

Twitter is loving veteran actor and cultural activist John Kani as one of the three cover stars for GQ SA magazine.

The actor was also one of the recipients of the Men of the Year award and was celebrated alongside rapper Nasty C and Tristan du Plessis, who won in the musician and designer of the year categories, respectively.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at Johannesburg's Houghton Hotel.

Kani shared the news on Twitter on Monday, much to the delight of his followers, who could not help but love his clean look and congratulate him for the well-deserved recognition.

Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:

Magazine editor Nkosiyati Khumalo said of the winners and awards ceremony: “South Africans habitually dominate every field they touch. With that in mind, we thought the time was right to create a new celebration, right here at home, to honour the achievements of the men and women who define our culture today and who propel us forward.”

MORE

There's one problem with travelling I wish I could solve, says John Kani

The acclaimed actor reminisces about his jet-setting life and the lessons learnt along the way
Lifestyle
2 days ago

SOCIAL | Peers pack the Market Theatre to celebration John Kani

We often honour our icons only after they’re gone. So what better than a night filled with song, dance and waxing lyrical to celebrate a still ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

'Lion King' soundtrack honours SA's Solomon Linda with 'Mbube' remake

A host of South Africans feature on the Disney film's soundtrack and Beyonce's companion album, 'The Gift'
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X