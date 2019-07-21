Movies

'Lion King' soundtrack honours SA's Solomon Linda with 'Mbube' remake

A host of South Africans feature on the Disney film's soundtrack and Beyonce's companion album, 'The Gift'

Beyoncé not only stars as Nala in the new live-action remake of The Lion King, she also created the lead single on the film's soundtrack, Spirit. The song starts with men singing in Swahili, then moves to Beyoncé belting out lyrics like, "Watch the light lift your heart up/Burn your flame through the night."..