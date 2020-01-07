'The River' is returning, but all Mzansi wants to know is whether Zolani is alive

First the good news. Hit TV drama The River is coming back for a third season. Now the bad news. It seems someone has died, and it might be Zolani.

The new season will kick off on January 27 and was revealed in a short teaser from 1 Magic this week.

It's an action-packed clip, with drama, death and pure emotion. Viewers saw a funeral procession, intense mourning and a lot of flames.