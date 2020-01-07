'The River' is returning, but all Mzansi wants to know is whether Zolani is alive
Fans are even threatening to boycott the show if he isn't
First the good news. Hit TV drama The River is coming back for a third season. Now the bad news. It seems someone has died, and it might be Zolani.
The new season will kick off on January 27 and was revealed in a short teaser from 1 Magic this week.
It's an action-packed clip, with drama, death and pure emotion. Viewers saw a funeral procession, intense mourning and a lot of flames.
Fasten your seat belts!!! It's gonna be a very bumpy ride. Season 3 starts 27 January 2020 @1MagicTV #TheRiver1Magic @TshedzaPictures pic.twitter.com/XhKoK0FPcr— Sindi Dlathu (@S_Dlathu) January 6, 2020
While the streets were marking their calendars and making mental notes to tune in, many were concerned by what they saw in the teaser.
Lindiwe was crying like it was one of her children that had died.
Could Zolani be dead?
If so, how will we deal as a nation?
2020 is already too hard.
Soon social media TLs were filled with messages and memes fearing the worst.
As The River and Zolani trended on Twitter, fans threatened to boycott the show if it turned out that their fav was gone.
One eagle-eyed fan from FBI Twitter said the episode briefs still listed Zolani, so he might not die, but others weren't convinced.
Here are some of the reactions:
If this is Zolani, you will be cancelled, we dont play that here 💔😭 https://t.co/EMbmvDblrv— Sine_Hlengane (@GuguHlengane) January 7, 2020
I have the biggest crush on Zolani and if he is the one who's gonna die I'm gonna have to cancel the entire show 😭— Lona Magengelele (@lonz101) January 7, 2020
Phathutshedzo Makwarela it better not be Zolani . Please I don’t want to fight mna https://t.co/HL47LKzxh9— bby girl (@thatiimat_) January 7, 2020
FbI Zolani or what 🤔🤔🤔 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/UxMfmRHSxC— desiree lanka (@desireelanka) January 7, 2020
yoh guys relax. it’s not zolani 😭, tumi wanted to kill lindiwe but ended up killing mbali. our zolani is safe! pic.twitter.com/CoVuOEIO2z— CrystalGomba (@crystalziii) January 6, 2020
If it’s Zolani, I will cancel you and start a smear campaign— Dr TK Lekalakala (@YougottaLoveKaz) January 6, 2020
Yoh I won’t be happy https://t.co/1I8or5zvqP