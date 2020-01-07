'Rea Tsotella' ma has the internet fuming

It may be a new year, but it's the same old family drama in Mzansi in 2020.

Moja Love's hit conflict-resolution production, Rea Tsotella, was filled with fireworks on Monday when Tshidi appeared on the show and said her mother had always chosen her sister, Rethabile, over her and she despised her mom for it.

“Every time I wanted something, only Rethabile would get it. That made me start to hate Rethabile,” she said.

Ma was called on stage, but denied she had chosen one child over the other.