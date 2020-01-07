'Rea Tsotella' ma has the internet fuming
It may be a new year, but it's the same old family drama in Mzansi in 2020.
Moja Love's hit conflict-resolution production, Rea Tsotella, was filled with fireworks on Monday when Tshidi appeared on the show and said her mother had always chosen her sister, Rethabile, over her and she despised her mom for it.
“Every time I wanted something, only Rethabile would get it. That made me start to hate Rethabile,” she said.
Ma was called on stage, but denied she had chosen one child over the other.
Fans were listening keenly and soon accused ma of favouritism. They said she did not love Tshidi as much as she loved Rethabile.
They added that it could cause Tshidi emotional trauma and called on ma to acknowledge the pain and apologise.
But ma was adamant that Tshidi was talking about events a while back and that she did not have a favourite.
Many also felt that host Bishop Makamu lost it a bit and took the matter too personally. They felt he was forcing Tshidi to forgive her mother when she had not apologised or tried to make things right.
They suggested that Ma Angie from Please Step In come to help.
Maam Dee is such a witch...I dont like her character...sis😬😬😠😠 #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/sVDGkghJ5z— NtateFoko🌍 (@NtateFoko) January 6, 2020
Tshidi didn’t get justice on this show.. I feel like she is hurting the most but is being interrogated into apologizing when she’s the one that’s been wronged... Aiy no man! #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/DfC9k8EPRO— Prudy (@PrudyD1) January 6, 2020
Favouritism between siblings 💔💔 No black parents do better..... #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/MrRAzxJnGq— Mojabeng🇿🇦 (@jabbie_M) January 6, 2020
first borns are here to complain 🙆♂️🙆♂️#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/HSQf5UDtOP— Mr_DifferentExPerience (@MOCOLD13) January 6, 2020
#ReaTsotellaMonday I really feel Tshidis pain. This mother is poison between these 2 kids...I would CUT THEM OFF MY LIFE COMPLETELY. Anybody can see that she loves Rethabile more...uggghhhh— Phindi Mbedzi (@TarzanPeach) January 6, 2020
#ReaTsotellaMonday Haaii loMama so much noise pic.twitter.com/S1VW0U3sPC— 🇲🇼Felix🇿🇦 (@Felix_Naimu) January 6, 2020
It might be dilo tsa kgale but if something hurts u. U l never forget it especially done by your mother but this mother foesnt wana admit her wrongs n i dont see any change in her #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/jMjfLTizlv— Riera 11 (@RieelM) January 6, 2020
Sometimes if family is toxic, cut them off. Even if they gave birth to you. At least until you heal and until they fix themselves. Take the time of Rethabile #ReaTsotellaMonday— Swidi Lomkhuhlane 💕🇿🇦 (@Kalogo_Mojalefa) January 6, 2020
#ReaTsotellaMonday this Bishop is dividing the family. We need Mam' Angie Diale ayingeke pic.twitter.com/8ZA8NFAPrE— Native kid (@Nativekid7) January 6, 2020