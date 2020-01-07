TshisaLIVE

'Rea Tsotella' ma has the internet fuming

07 January 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is one of the hosts of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Moja Love via Twitter

It may be a new year, but it's the same old family drama in Mzansi in 2020.

Moja Love's hit conflict-resolution production, Rea Tsotella, was filled with fireworks on Monday when Tshidi appeared on the show and said her mother had always chosen her sister, Rethabile, over her and she despised her mom for it.

“Every time I wanted something, only Rethabile would get it. That made me start to hate Rethabile,” she said.

Ma was called on stage, but denied she had chosen one child over the other.

Fans were listening keenly and soon accused ma of favouritism. They said she did not love Tshidi as much as she loved Rethabile.

They added that it could cause Tshidi emotional trauma and called on ma to acknowledge the pain and apologise.

But ma was adamant that Tshidi was talking about events a while back and that she did not have a favourite.

Many also felt that host Bishop Makamu lost it a bit and took the matter too personally. They felt he was forcing Tshidi to forgive her mother when she had not apologised or tried to make things right.

They suggested that Ma Angie from Please Step In come to help.

