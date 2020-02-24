Florence Masebe opens up about ‘trashy behaviour’ on red carpets

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has recalled a time when she was told to make way for "real" stars, leading to her dislike for red carpets appearances.

Taking to Twitter, Mme Florence shared a previous experience when a field presenter for a well-known TV channel showed a lack of etiquette towards her on the red carpet.

She revealed how the presenter told her to move out of their frame as they were busy interviewing “stars” who they believed were more relevant than her at the time.