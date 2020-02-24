Florence Masebe opens up about ‘trashy behaviour’ on red carpets
'I was told to move out the way for interviews with stars'
Veteran actress Florence Masebe has recalled a time when she was told to make way for "real" stars, leading to her dislike for red carpets appearances.
Taking to Twitter, Mme Florence shared a previous experience when a field presenter for a well-known TV channel showed a lack of etiquette towards her on the red carpet.
She revealed how the presenter told her to move out of their frame as they were busy interviewing “stars” who they believed were more relevant than her at the time.
The last time channel people convinced me to be on the red carpet a V_Entertainment field presenter summarised me: "Mama, please move out of the way. We are doing interviews with stars here".— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) February 22, 2020
The actress hit back at those who said the presenter was simply looking for a specific person on the carpet, telling the users not to “defend trashy behaviour”.
She also responded to suggestions that the presenter should have just asked her to move out of frame, saying the host was “simply out of line”.
“There are no clean frames with red carpet coverage. The young lady was simply out of line.”
There are no clean frames with red carpet coverage. The young lady was simply out of line.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) February 23, 2020