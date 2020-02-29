Altovise Lawrence: I told myself I wasn’t qualified to get a radio job
Actress Altovise Lawrence has not only made South Africa proud with her sterling acting on international screens, she has also overcome her doubts to also make a name for herself on radio.
Whatever Altovise touches turns to gold, and sis has been unstoppable as she raises the South African flag high, both locally and internationally. But there was a time when she felt like she wasn't good enough to be on radio.
The YFM DJ and winner of the first season of reality show Top Actor told her followers recently that has always loved radio but decided to put a career in broadcasting on hold until she reached the age of 33.
In a moving post, she reflected on the inferiority complex she had as recently as six months ago.
"After my series of auditions, I told myself that I would not get it because I wasn’t qualified. Why me? Why now? What if I suck and they regret their decision? But I did it. I keep doing it. I am expanding and shape-shifting my way through the arts and seeing myself becoming the artist I dreamed I would become in the distant future," she wrote.
She gave herself a pat on the back for conquering her fears and doubts - and for doing what she loves.
MONDAY MOTIVATION: . I’ve always been fascinated by radio. With acting being my focus, I thought that I would attempt this medium around the age of 33. I would study it - just like I did acting - and try to perfect it before I even dare knock on any station door. . The universe thought otherwise... . I’ve been at YFm for 6 months and my whole world has changed. I realize how much power my voice has and how I am able to not only tell a story, but control a narrative. . Auditioning for this job was one of my greatest challenges. I counted myself out before I auditioned. After my series of auditions, I told myself that I would not get it because I wasn’t qualified. Why me? Why now? What if I suck and they regret their decision? . But I did it. I keep doing it. I am expanding and shape shifting my way through the arts and seeing myself becoming the artist I dreamed I would become in the distant future. . Thank you @dj_sabby and @strawhatmo for taking the chance and trusting me. . Here I am with Daniel Kaluuya after a powerful & fruitful exchange about what it means to be black, telling black stories and these stories being written by black people. . #Radio #RadioShow #Yfm #TheBestDrive #Actor
Altovise is evidence that under no circumstances should you underestimate yourself. Instead go for what you believe in and never allow fear to obstruct your vision.