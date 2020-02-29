Altovise Lawrence: I told myself I wasn’t qualified to get a radio job

Actress Altovise Lawrence has not only made South Africa proud with her sterling acting on international screens, she has also overcome her doubts to also make a name for herself on radio.

Whatever Altovise touches turns to gold, and sis has been unstoppable as she raises the South African flag high, both locally and internationally. But there was a time when she felt like she wasn't good enough to be on radio.

The YFM DJ and winner of the first season of reality show Top Actor told her followers recently that has always loved radio but decided to put a career in broadcasting on hold until she reached the age of 33.