Nomsa Buthelezi believes 21-day lockdown will mend broken homes
Some people are seeing the positive side of the 21 days of lockdown. Like actress Nomsa Buthelezi who is optimistic that the lockdown will mend broken homes and relationships.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Nomsa said she is praying for all those who are struggling since the lockdown started late last month.
“I pray for depressed people who will get stuck with families that depress them even more. People will be losing their jobs and things are going to be very bad for everyone, including artists.
“I pray for families to unite because staying in one house will definitely bring love, peace and unity in many homes.”
Sis hopes that relationships that have unresolved problems will be restored with love and peace.
“The 21-day lockdown will force couples to look into each other's eyes and iron out the issues that are bothering them.
“I see the 21 days lockdown as a reconciliation to many families and mending broken relationships. Working parents will pay attention and spend more time with their kids.”
Nomsa said she would be spending the lockdown with her family and was grateful for the chance to have quality time with them.
I'm happy that I will be spending the 21-days lockdown with my kids because I have a busy schedule and I'm not always around due to travelling with work.”