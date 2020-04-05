Nomsa Buthelezi believes 21-day lockdown will mend broken homes

Some people are seeing the positive side of the 21 days of lockdown. Like actress Nomsa Buthelezi who is optimistic that the lockdown will mend broken homes and relationships.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Nomsa said she is praying for all those who are struggling since the lockdown started late last month.

“I pray for depressed people who will get stuck with families that depress them even more. People will be losing their jobs and things are going to be very bad for everyone, including artists.

“I pray for families to unite because staying in one house will definitely bring love, peace and unity in many homes.”