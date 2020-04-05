LOL! Fans laugh at Dimpie Dimpopo trying to sell his fridge during Cassper and Trevor's Fifa match

While many tuned in to watch Cassper Nyovest and Trevor Noah battle it out during an online Fifa match, Dimpie Dimpopo was outchea trying to sell his fridge.

With the duo's Fifa 20 match streamed live on their Instagram, many fans witnessed Trevor give Cass the beating of his life - proving that the comedian was the real G when it came to the EA Sports game.

Coupled with humour and fun commentary, fans were excited about the content that the rapper provided as part of his #CassperStayAtHomeGames series during the lockdown.