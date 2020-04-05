TshisaLIVE

LOL! Fans laugh at Dimpie Dimpopo trying to sell his fridge during Cassper and Trevor's Fifa match

05 April 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Dimpie Dimpopo tried to sell a fridge while Cassper and Trevor were playing an online game against each other.
Image: Dimpie Dimpopo/ Instagram

While many tuned in to watch Cassper Nyovest and Trevor Noah battle it out during an online Fifa match, Dimpie Dimpopo was outchea trying to sell his fridge.

With the duo's Fifa 20 match streamed live on their Instagram, many fans witnessed Trevor give Cass the beating of his life - proving that the comedian was the real G when it came to the EA Sports game.

Coupled with humour and fun commentary, fans were excited about the content that the rapper provided as part of his #CassperStayAtHomeGames series during the lockdown.

Cassper Nyovest gets an a** whipping from Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match

Cassper and Trevor Noah's Fifa match gave people the content they deserve!
4 days ago

As fans joined in on the livestream to witness Cass lose the match against Trevor, little did they expect Dimpie's name to come  up in the comments section - especially with what he had to say.

“Anyone, I'm selling a fridge, price negotiable.” 

While many were surprised to see the odd comment from Dimpie, others poked fun at how random he was.  

