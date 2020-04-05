LOL! Fans laugh at Dimpie Dimpopo trying to sell his fridge during Cassper and Trevor's Fifa match
While many tuned in to watch Cassper Nyovest and Trevor Noah battle it out during an online Fifa match, Dimpie Dimpopo was outchea trying to sell his fridge.
With the duo's Fifa 20 match streamed live on their Instagram, many fans witnessed Trevor give Cass the beating of his life - proving that the comedian was the real G when it came to the EA Sports game.
Coupled with humour and fun commentary, fans were excited about the content that the rapper provided as part of his #CassperStayAtHomeGames series during the lockdown.
As fans joined in on the livestream to witness Cass lose the match against Trevor, little did they expect Dimpie's name to come up in the comments section - especially with what he had to say.
“Anyone, I'm selling a fridge, price negotiable.”
Match #3 FT ✅@Trevornoah 0 -1 @casspernyovest #CassperStayAtHomeGames— Gift Makoti (@iamGiftedstill) March 31, 2020
And then Dimpie Dimpopo tried selling a fridge 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hugubkQ5wR
While many were surprised to see the odd comment from Dimpie, others poked fun at how random he was.
I enjoyed The Game shame just one thing came Out of the blue 😂😂😂😂😂 Dimpie Dimpopo He was selling a Fridge #CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/5evOVZGeea— Kat- OTP (@Arno_kekana) April 1, 2020
Read @Dimpie_Dimpopo ‘s comment 😂😂😂#CassperStayAtHomeGames pic.twitter.com/7zvFqCOMeq— . (@socialscenegl) March 31, 2020
Dimpie Dimpopo is Trending for Selling a Fridge kwi #CassperVsTrevorNoah #CassperStayAtHomeGames 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽♂️— NDINGUMXHOSA👱🏿♂️ (@TollessMore9x) April 1, 2020
@Dimpie_Dimpopo bro do you mind showing us the fridge? Might be keen to buy#CassperStayAtHomeGames— Matshego IG: (@Matsh3go) March 31, 2020