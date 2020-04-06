Nosipho on it not being about the fame

While many people are outchea chasing clout just to be noticed, Idols SA Season 14 top six finalist Nosipho is all about dreaming and believing in herself enough to live out her dreams.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nosipho revealed that fame was not part of her plans as she was grateful to be given a platform that showcases her talent.

“For me, it’s not about fame because that’s not my point of focus. It’s about me dreaming and believing in myself and my dreams enough to live them. I’m just grateful to be able to share my music with everyone and school at the same time.”

While many could view juggling school and a budding singing career at the same time as tiresome, Nosipho highlighted how both were very important to her as she always makes sure she balances the two.

“I feel schooling and doing music at the same time is possible. I’m coping just fine. In a sense that during school days I push my school work as much as possible to allow me space to work on music during weekends,” she told TshisaLIVE.

With many South Africans finding new and innovative ways to stay entertained during the 21-day lockdown, Nosipho revealed that she had a new single out called Don’t Kill My Vibe which she described as a feel-good song that'll help many to destress during this time.

“It’s still a love song and is similar to Thembalami in terms of sound as it's pop with an African element to it.

“I really can’t wait for everyone to vibe to Don’t Kill My Vibe during this lockdown. It’s all about good vibes and I feel it’s what we need right now ... some positivity.”

Nosipho explained that she was also inspired by her aunt and singer, Cici, who she learns a great deal from. “She’s an incredible writer and you can hear the experience in her music.”