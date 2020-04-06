Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego
News of former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego's (V-Mash) death has sent shockwaves through the country on Monday evening.
The TV star known for her 'larger than life' personality was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Tshwane.
According to her sister, Prelley Seale said the family were in a state of shock after receiving news of Vinolia's death on Monday morning.
“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her.”
Vinolia was currently the host of Bheka Sik’bambile on Moja Love.
Since news of Vinolia's death emerged, celebrities and fans have been flooding social media with fond memories of the veteran TV personality.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest shared that he would always remember V-Mash for all the wonderful childhood memories.
In a heartfelt tweet, Cassper wrote, “RIP V Mash. My childhood would have been boring and dull without you on our TV screens every week. A legend.”
Rip V Mash. My childhood woulda been boring and dull without you on our TV screens ever week. A legend.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 6, 2020
Media personality Andile Ncube echoed the sentiments that Vinolia was the greatest there ever was in the South African entertainment industry.
“Not sure if it’s true about V-Mash but if it is, then 'the greatest of all time' has left the building ... no-one has gone close to her artistry and genius as a host/presenter. #RIPVMash."
Not sure if it’s true about VMash but if it is, then The Greatest Of All Time has left the building...no one has gone close to her artistry and genius as a Host/presenter. #RIPVMASH— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) April 6, 2020
TV presenter Nandi Madida thanked Vinolia for being an inspiration to her.
“Just learnt that the lady and legend who inspired so many of us to be in the TV industry has passed on. What an icon! Thank you.”
Just learnt that the lady and Legend who inspired so many of us to be in the TV industry has passed on. What an icon! Thank you ♥️ #RIPVMash— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) April 6, 2020
V Mash was simply epic! She just had IT. She was gifted. I am sure she inspired many through her talent and ability. I am happy to have witnessed what she was all about. #RIPVMash— #SuperFlava (@moflavadj) April 6, 2020
Already trending at number one on the Twitter trends list, fans continue to send their love and tributes to Vinolia whose legacy includes changing the entertainment game in the 80s and 90s.
With your Bold Blonde hair, that alone was dare. I couldn’t get enough of you, your energy gave me chills each time, I jammed to your vibe. You did You and that’s why everyone knows your name and surname today. Iyo bangane Iyo 🙏🏽#RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/kMmGtfRZmj— That Limpopo Diva- Lejoy💎 (@lethaboLejoy) April 6, 2020
VINOLIA MASHEGO. What a time and privilege to have experienced and been a part of her MAGIC✨ The original #BlackGirlMagic #RIPVMASH🙏🏾♥️ #OneTime pic.twitter.com/g0BTOkBFFw— S H I B A - This Girl’s Golf Diary (@FelicityShiba) April 6, 2020
#RIPVMash We wouldn't miss an episode of Jam Alley because of you. pic.twitter.com/jvKeukvUqb— Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) April 6, 2020
Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away😭😭💔💔— Dr. Cam Modisane, Ph.D. (@DrCamModisane) April 6, 2020
This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire!
Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego pic.twitter.com/YxxR9pzjS9
An Icon! A Legend! A Trailblazer! Ausi Hilda Letlalo. Thanks for the memories Aunty! #RIPVMash ❤ pic.twitter.com/kY72xUae6U— Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) April 6, 2020
Served the entertainment industry whole heartedly, & got betrayed by the very same industry. Rest in Power Queen♥️👑. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego pic.twitter.com/19pTvbEIGq— Pitsi Moyaha (@PitsiAfrica) April 6, 2020
Ma 2000s will NEVER EVER know how much our Friday nights used to rock ke this powerhouse of an entertainer #RIPVMash 💕RestInPower pic.twitter.com/8JWAcBBMZl— #StayHome Read books for the kids (@LonnzM) April 6, 2020
@somizi and Mme Rebecca Malope back in the days on Jam Alley show... These were the good times lune ma2k! It was Faya🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤣#RIPVMash— 🙏🏾MBUSENG SEHESHE 🙏🏾 (@BUBU_CESC) April 6, 2020
Sorry bangani sorryyyyyyyy😯 pic.twitter.com/LhVhYXUBnu
5.4.3.2.1 Your time is up! 💔💔💔— Keletso (@KeletsoNkata) April 6, 2020
Thank you for all the entertaining moments. You played your part, in South African POP CULTURE.
RIP Vinolia "VMash" aka "Mama Oratiloe" Mashego#RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/bnKc8R8fQr
The greatest presenter to ever grace our screens. Thank you for the path you've created. Love and light to the Mashego family#RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/NV0Y2vpYno— XIX.I.XXXX🕊 (@SihleTumani) April 6, 2020
This is so sad, just when she was making a comeback on TV. May your soul rest in eternal peace, condolences to the family, friends, fans and colleagues🙏🏾💔 #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego pic.twitter.com/fdHGoa5Frc— #EVOLUTION Out Now!!! (@VeekaySA) April 6, 2020
No one can deny her moment in SA pop culture #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/oSGkMeqMYM— Yonwaba (@Yonwa_ba) April 6, 2020