Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego

News of former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego's (V-Mash) death has sent shockwaves through the country on Monday evening.

The TV star known for her 'larger than life' personality was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Tshwane.

According to her sister, Prelley Seale said the family were in a state of shock after receiving news of Vinolia's death on Monday morning.

“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her.”

Vinolia was currently the host of Bheka Sik’bambile on Moja Love.