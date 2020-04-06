TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego

06 April 2020 - 18:08 By Masego Seemela
Tributes have poured in for Vinolia "V-Mash" Mashego.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

News of former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego's (V-Mash) death has sent shockwaves through the country on Monday evening. 

The TV star known for her 'larger than life' personality was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Tshwane.

According to her sister, Prelley Seale said the family were in a state of shock after receiving news of Vinolia's death on Monday morning. 

“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her.”

Vinolia was currently the host of Bheka Sik’bambile on Moja Love.

Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia 'V- Mash' Mashego has died

It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
Since news of Vinolia's death emerged, celebrities and fans have been flooding social media with fond memories of the veteran TV personality.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest shared that he would always remember V-Mash for all the wonderful childhood memories.

In a heartfelt tweet, Cassper wrote, “RIP V Mash. My childhood would have been boring and dull without you on our TV screens every week. A legend.”

Media personality Andile Ncube echoed the sentiments that Vinolia was the greatest there ever was in the South African entertainment industry.

“Not sure if it’s true about V-Mash but if it is, then 'the greatest of all time' has left the building ... no-one has gone close to her artistry and genius as a host/presenter. #RIPVMash."

TV presenter Nandi Madida thanked Vinolia for being an inspiration to her.

“Just learnt that the lady and legend who inspired so many of us to be in the TV industry has passed on. What an icon! Thank you.”

Already trending at number one on the Twitter trends list, fans continue to send their love and tributes to Vinolia whose legacy includes changing the entertainment game in the 80s and 90s. 

