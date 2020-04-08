Letoya Makhene slams relationship haters: Nothing has changed my love for Lebo

Actress Letoya Makhene has slammed naysayers, saying nothing had changed her love for her new bae, businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.

While the LGBTIQ+ community flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple after they confirmed their romance over the weekend, not everyone was happy .

Letoya made it clear that people's nasty comments didn't move her, or change her feelings towards Lebohang.

Sharing a snap of the couple kissing, she wrote: “What can I say? A couple of days later, a million messages of congratulations and not forgetting the nasty naysayers and guess what? Nothing's changed. I love you all the same.”