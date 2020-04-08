TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene slams relationship haters: Nothing has changed my love for Lebo

08 April 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Letoya Makhene (right) and businesswoman Lebohang Keswa are in love.
Actress Letoya Makhene (right) and businesswoman Lebohang Keswa are in love.
Image: Twitter/Lebohang Keswa

Actress Letoya Makhene has slammed naysayers, saying nothing had changed her love for her new bae, businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.

While the LGBTIQ+ community flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple after they confirmed their romance over the weekend, not everyone was happy .

Letoya made it clear that people's nasty comments didn't move her, or change her feelings towards Lebohang.

Sharing a snap of the couple kissing, she wrote: “What can I say? A couple of days later, a million messages of congratulations and not forgetting the nasty naysayers and guess what? Nothing's changed. I love you all the same.”

Lebohang also tweeted a heartfelt messages to her partner, and slammed all those who had opinions about their romance.

What a day this has been my love. Letoya Makhene, I’m in a peaceful place. Being with you really makes me feel peaceful and content. I really don’t want to hear what people have to say. The only thing that matters to me right now is you ... it’s us,” she wrote on Twitter.

