Ama Uber hitmaker Kammu Dee details traumatic poisoning experience

Amapiano vocalist Kamohelo “Kammu Dee” Duma is recovering well after he was rushed to hospital with a severe case of food poisoning, which has resulted in him being more cautious about who he hangs out with.

Kammu Dee is popularly known for being a member of the trio that produced 2019's smash hit, Ama Uber.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kammu revealed he was admitted to hospital with a form of food poisoning the week before lockdown was implemented.

“The week before lockdown I was from many places. I soon experienced some headaches and on the fifth day, I collapsed. My family found me laying on the floor and they took me to the hospital.”

Kammu explained that while he was being rushed to the hospital he could not stop vomiting.

“On the way to the hospital, I was vomiting some yellow substance and when the doctors checked me, they found out that I had been poisoned. I don't know what I ate or drank ... I can't remember because I usually don't mind sharing a drink with my friends.”

Kammu suspects he was deliberately poisoned by one of his allies, however, while this cannot be proven, he explained that he plans to be mindful of who he lets into his circle.

“I don't want to accuse people because I don't actually know who did this but I suspect it could be the people I hang out with in my circle.

“Next time, I will have to be vigilant of who I share a drink or food with, not everyone wants to see you winning.”

The muso said the experience has left him grateful for the second chance he's been given.

“I thank God for protecting me from evil people. Maybe some people are jealous of my newfound fame and the song I have with Cassper Nyovest hence they wanted me gone but that's not going to happen.”

Though he can't perform at gigs due to the lockdown restrictions, Kammu said he was focusing on creating good music for his fans.