'Isibaya' actress Thuli Thabethe hits back at #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers backlash

Isibaya actress Thuli Thabethe has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the department of education's online reading campaign, defending her participation in the project.

The initiative by Africa Teen Geeks, in partnership with department of basic education (DBE), made lessons available on online platforms. However, social media critics managed to make #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers trend earlier this week.

In a statement this week, the organisation said only qualified teachers and student teachers were recruited for the programme, and celebrities were just part of a reading club for children in grades R to 3.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Thuli expressed how conflicted she was by the backlash and believes there is a difference between reading and teaching to children.

“I understand the outcry but I also don't. There is a huge difference between reading and teaching. When Gcina Mhlophe does a Readathon in September, people tell children not to make noise, but why are they making noise when we are reading during the lockdown?

“I think teachers are embarrassed and are questioning what they were doing in the two weeks before the lockdown was extended.”