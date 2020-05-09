Brian Temba slams packed stores under level 4 lockdown

While many were shocked at how citizens in their numbers flooded Cape Town's jogging hot spots, others such as Brian shared their views on how unnecessarily packed shopping malls were during the pandemic.

Brian shared a viral video of how packed it was at Lakeside Mall, captioning the video: “Kodwa bafowethu. What kind of ignorance is this? Are we so eager to die, that we don’t care about other people dying because of us? #Covid-19 is real bafowethu. Eish, let me protect mine.”