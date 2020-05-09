TshisaLIVE

Brian Temba slams packed stores under level 4 lockdown

'Are we so eager to die that we can’t care about other people dying because of us'

09 May 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Brian Temba is not impressed with people's conduct during level 4 lockdown.
Brian Temba is not impressed with people's conduct during level 4 lockdown.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Singer Brian Temba has expressed concern that some South Africans are not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, after crowds flocked to the malls over the weekend. 

With the easing of the lockdown regulations last Friday, many South Africans took to the streets and shopping malls after a month-long stay at home. 

While many were shocked at how citizens in their numbers flooded Cape Town's jogging hot spots, others such as Brian shared their views on how unnecessarily packed shopping malls were during the pandemic. 

Brian shared a viral video of how packed it was at Lakeside Mall, captioning the video: “Kodwa bafowethu. What kind of ignorance is this? Are we so eager to die, that we don’t care about other people dying because of us? #Covid-19 is real bafowethu. Eish, let me protect mine.”

Veteran actress Florence Masebe also spoke out about citizens looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mme Florence described the daily count as “scary” and said citizens needed to adhere to the lockdown restrictions. 

“The daily count keeps rising. Yet here we are still looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules. Here we are worried about pies and rotisserie chicken.”

MORE

Jub Jub wants fans to vote him Mzansi's favourite TV presenter

"If you love me and want me to take this home please can you start now"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

'He is insulting us' - Jub Jub's claim that Xhosa people are 'promiscuous' has social media abuzz

Jub Jub Maarohanye has made a dramatic re-entrance to public life after his jail stint with his reality show Uyajola - and he has added to it by ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

A murder kept hidden & the torture in Winnie Madikizela Mandela's house

Peter Storey led the Methodist Church of Southern Africa into what many whites saw as uncomfortable 'political' territory. He also provided spiritual ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  2. Siya Kolisi gives back to women who once gave his family food to help them ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘You think you know me and my story? You're pathetic’ - Sophie Lichaba puts a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X