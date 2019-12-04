Jub Jub wants fans to vote him Mzansi's favourite TV presenter
Call him the comeback kid!
Rapper turned TV host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is pleading for your votes after being nominated in the favourite TV presenter category at the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.
With the awards ceremony taking place next year in March, Jub Jub is wasting no time in getting people to vote for him.
In a post that's attached to his voting details, Jub Jub urged fans to help him take away the favourite TV presenter award.
“Good morning y'all, if you love me and want me to take this home please can you start now by SMS'ing 2E to 39201. Thank you so much for believing in me.”
Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala were convicted of culpable homicide in 2012 after crashing their cars into a group of school children in 2010, leaving four children dead and two others brain damaged.
Since being released on parole from prison Jub Jub has turned over a new leaf and mentioned in an interview with TshisaLIVE last year in December, that he was a different version of the man who was convicted back then.
Jub Jub said he had a renewed purpose to positively impact the lives of young people and spoke proudly about establishing his Jub Cares foundation.
Through Jub Cares, the rapper does philanthropic work that includes school visits and motivational talks, among other things.
Jub Jub did the most earlier this year when he brought Mzansi to its knees with his cringeworthy TV show Uyajola on Moja Love, which saw people confront their cheating partners.
He is also set to lift the lid on Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's turbulent relationship in a new reality show that he co-produced, that will air on Moja Love on December 8.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on March 14, 2020 from the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.