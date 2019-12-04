Jub Jub wants fans to vote him Mzansi's favourite TV presenter

Rapper turned TV host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is pleading for your votes after being nominated in the favourite TV presenter category at the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

With the awards ceremony taking place next year in March, Jub Jub is wasting no time in getting people to vote for him.

In a post that's attached to his voting details, Jub Jub urged fans to help him take away the favourite TV presenter award.

“Good morning y'all, if you love me and want me to take this home please can you start now by SMS'ing 2E to 39201. Thank you so much for believing in me.”