Sarah Langa: Every time I leave the house, I come back feeling like I have Covid-19

09 May 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sarah Langa spoke candidly about the stress of going shopping in the Covid-19 era.
Sarah Langa spoke candidly about the stress of going shopping in the Covid-19 era.
Image: Instagram/Sarah Langa Mackay

The collective paranoia of Mzansi is currently at its highest due to the rising number of infections. 

Model and influencer Sarah Langa's worries about contracting Covid-19 after heading out to get essentials.

"Every time I leave the house to go to the shops, I come back feeling like I have coronavirus, then I lay in bed for two days convincing myself I have symptoms and that I might die soon. I'm actually in hell," she said.

Almost everybody understands EXACTLY how sis is feeling because as soon as you get a headache, sneeze or cough, this is literally you.

Every. Single. Time.

It doesn't help that some of the symptoms of Covid-19 can easily be confused with those of a regular seasonal flu. It also doesn't help that by the time you manage to talk yourself out of believing that you're sick, it's time to restock those essentials once more.

*sigh*

We all need Covid-19 to hurry up and go.

