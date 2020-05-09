Sarah Langa: Every time I leave the house, I come back feeling like I have Covid-19
The collective paranoia of Mzansi is currently at its highest due to the rising number of infections.
Model and influencer Sarah Langa's worries about contracting Covid-19 after heading out to get essentials.
"Every time I leave the house to go to the shops, I come back feeling like I have coronavirus, then I lay in bed for two days convincing myself I have symptoms and that I might die soon. I'm actually in hell," she said.
Almost everybody understands EXACTLY how sis is feeling because as soon as you get a headache, sneeze or cough, this is literally you.
Every. Single. Time.
It doesn't help that some of the symptoms of Covid-19 can easily be confused with those of a regular seasonal flu. It also doesn't help that by the time you manage to talk yourself out of believing that you're sick, it's time to restock those essentials once more.
*sigh*
We all need Covid-19 to hurry up and go.