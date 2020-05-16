TshisaLIVE

Sfiso Ncwane's son Mawenza dishes the deets on his acting career

16 May 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mawenza Ncwane wants to become an actor.
Image: Mawenza Ncwane's Instagram

Sfiso Ncwane's son Mawenza is planning to follow in his father's footsteps and join the entertainment industry, chasing his dream to become an actor.

The 12-year-old made his film debut earlier this year in the Mzansi Magic TV film Red Candle.

He hinted at future projects during an Instagram Live Q&A this week, telling fans “a lot is happening so yeah”.

He said he got his break in the industry by joining an agency and auditioning for movies and TV commercials.

“I went to an agency so I started doing tryouts for the movie I shot and also I was in a Clientele ad.”

Mawenza played the role of Jack Junior in Red Candle, a young boy caught in the middle of his parents' attempt to try avert a crisis with the help of a red candle.

“We are in the middle of the shoot but I can confirm that Umawenzokuhle is one of our cast. He was among other hopefuls to be in the film. He did a self-tape audition and we cast him based on his talent.

“He proved to be a gifted boy and taking him was very easy,” the film's director and producer Ndaba Ka Ngwane told Daily Sun in February.

Watch him in action below.

