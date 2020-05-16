Sfiso Ncwane's son Mawenza dishes the deets on his acting career

Sfiso Ncwane's son Mawenza is planning to follow in his father's footsteps and join the entertainment industry, chasing his dream to become an actor.

The 12-year-old made his film debut earlier this year in the Mzansi Magic TV film Red Candle.

He hinted at future projects during an Instagram Live Q&A this week, telling fans “a lot is happening so yeah”.

He said he got his break in the industry by joining an agency and auditioning for movies and TV commercials.

“I went to an agency so I started doing tryouts for the movie I shot and also I was in a Clientele ad.”

Mawenza played the role of Jack Junior in Red Candle, a young boy caught in the middle of his parents' attempt to try avert a crisis with the help of a red candle.