KOTW DJ Naves & Sphectacula respond to claims their song Ngeke 'promotes rape culture'

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Naves and Sphe said it was not their intention to promote rape in the song, adding it was not something they take lightly.

“We would like to assure music lovers that this was never the intended meaning, nor would they (Naves and Sphe) ever include such a notion in the music they create.

“Ngeke is absolutely by no means promoting rape culture. This is certainly not something we take lightly or would include in our music whatsoever.”

They said the song was about personal ambition and the ability to achieve what you desire through your personal commitment and perseverance.

“Your family and friends can only advise and guide you in life but at the end of the day the buck stops with you and it is you who needs to put in the work to achieve success.”

The DJs explained that though some people see the song in a negative light, it was meant to be an inspirational song.

“It is unfortunate that some people have chosen to interpret the theme of the song negatively but that is something that will not undo the overall inspirational nature of our intention with the song.”