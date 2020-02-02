TshisaLIVE

Unathi's sweet shoutout: 'Thebe's hits unified us all in the name of kwaito'

02 February 2020 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Unathi, Thebe and the Kings Of The Weekend have collaborated on a new track.
Image: Instagram/Unathi

Unathi recently got together with kwaito legend Thebe and party kings DJ Sphe and DJ Naves. They cooked up a song that she figures is a classic in the making - and she couldn't help but gush about working with someone she's looked up to for years.

"I never thought the day would come where I could say. 'I have a song with Thebe'," she wrote in a heartfelt shoutout to the kwaito hitmaker.

Unathi went down memory lane about the first time she heard a song by Thebe, and what the song did for her and her schoolmates at the time.

"I remember hearing Rea Di Busa Philly for the first time in boarding school. Beaufort House lost its sh**. Black, white, Asian and coloured, we ALL lost our mo*r." He made our debates about having two DJs at our dances and socials (a black and a white one) so much easier because his hits became the anthems that unified us ALL in the name of kwaito."

WATCH | St Peter's College pupils get a Mandoza welcome back to school

More than three years after his death, kwaito star Mandoza continues to unite South Africans
News
1 week ago

Unathi said Thebe's music went on to become the soundtrack to her life at university.

A few years later, she got the chance to tour with him. 

"I moved to Joburg and did Castle Loud. Thebe travelled the country with us and when I recorded Sana Lwam with Zola, I found myself sharing the stage with him.

"We almost got killed in Swaziland together - ask him about that story when you see him!

"I am beside myself to have collaborated with three men that I love and have admired for years," she said, tagging Thebe and the two DJs.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

THEBE I never thought the day would come where I could say I HAVE A SONG WITH THEBE😂🙋🏾‍♀️🇿🇦 I remember hearing Rea Di Busa PHILLY for the first time in boarding school. Beaufort House lost its S🤬IT. Black, White, Asian and coloured we ALL lost our MOER😂 He made our debates about having two djs at our dances and socials (a black and a white one) so much easier because his hits became the anthems that unified us ALL in the name of Kwaito. University, he became our soundtrack. Inter-varsities with UPE and Fortare he kept us victorious and kept me company through my Hockey days. Tshidiso his friend, whom he mentions in PHILLY was at Rhodes with us so it was ALWAYS a treat to have Lenyora on campus. Then I moved to JHB and did Castle Loud. Thebe travelled the country with us and when I recorded Sana Lwam with Zola I found myself sharing the stage with him. We almost got killed in Swaziland together. Ask him about that story when you see him. I am besides myself to have collaborated with three men that I love and have admired for years. Kings Of The Weekend, Thebe and I have created a Mother 🤬 of a CLASSIC. CAMAGU🇿🇦 @kingsoftheweekendsa @thebelegend @djnaves @sphectacula

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) on

