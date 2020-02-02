Unathi's sweet shoutout: 'Thebe's hits unified us all in the name of kwaito'

Unathi recently got together with kwaito legend Thebe and party kings DJ Sphe and DJ Naves. They cooked up a song that she figures is a classic in the making - and she couldn't help but gush about working with someone she's looked up to for years.

"I never thought the day would come where I could say. 'I have a song with Thebe'," she wrote in a heartfelt shoutout to the kwaito hitmaker.

Unathi went down memory lane about the first time she heard a song by Thebe, and what the song did for her and her schoolmates at the time.

"I remember hearing Rea Di Busa Philly for the first time in boarding school. Beaufort House lost its sh**. Black, white, Asian and coloured, we ALL lost our mo*r." He made our debates about having two DJs at our dances and socials (a black and a white one) so much easier because his hits became the anthems that unified us ALL in the name of kwaito."