TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war!

29 May 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zolani has not only ordered an audit of Khanyisa Diamonds, but he’s suing his aunt, and Lindiwe is livid!
Zolani has not only ordered an audit of Khanyisa Diamonds, but he’s suing his aunt, and Lindiwe is livid!
Image: Instagram/Sindi Dlathu

Day one fans of The River are having a hard time coping as they watch the ultimate dynamic duo, Lindiwe and Zolani, declare war on each other, all because of Zolani’s latest love interest.

From the first episode of the telenovela, fans knew Lindiwe trusted Zolani with his life and vice versa. They knew the aunt and nephew’s loyalty would always keep them together whether at the bottom or at the top. When they fell in love with Lindiwe and his side-kick, they couldn’t have foreseen there would ever come a time when Zolani forgets who Lindiwe is and goes against her.

That time has arrived.  Zolani has not only ordered an audit of Khanyisa Diamonds, but he is suing his aunt, and Lindiwe is livid.

Fans know that even though Lindiwe taught Zolani all he knows, he’s most likely underestimating Lindiwe, something which fans know is a deadly mistake.

Not only are fans hoping Lindiwe gets rid of Emma, who is the source of their conflict, but they want her to also remind Zolani never to mess with Madlabantu.

Check out the memes below.

Some fans are choosing to stay in denial, in happier times. Nobody can blame them.

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans thrilled as Emma finds out why Lindiwe is boss

Basically, Emma o jola ice boy when she thought she scored herself a millionaire.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

New normal: 'The River' could start shooting next week and here's how things will be different

The drama series is doing all that ensure the safety of its crew and actors.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River'

Fans of this telenovela weren't keen on the leading lady's onscreen looks at first, admits costume designer Kgomotso Dipholo
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Sengadi & others react to Vanessa Bryant’s $200m inheritance TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans thrilled as Emma finds out why Lindiwe is boss TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
X