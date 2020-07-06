TshisaLIVE

Responses flood social media as Kanye West says he will run for US president

06 July 2020 - 06:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kanye West has received mixed responses since tweeting that he has ambitions to become president of the US.
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Hip-hop mogul Kanye West continues to be a hot topic on social media following his announcement that he will run for US president in November.

He shared the news on July 4, which marked Independence Day in the US, via a tweet which has garnered more than one million reactions as his fans and music industry colleagues weighed in.

West announced in 2015 during the MTV Video Music Awards that he would run for president in 2020.

Among his supporters are his wife, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Some mocked him and others expressed concern that he could potentially contribute to Donald Trump returning for a second term by taking votes from Joe Biden, Trump's opponent.

The BBC reports that West does not appear to have registered with the Federal Election Commission for the November election. On the data base, there is a registered candidate named Kanye Deez Nutz West.  

This is what people said about his candidacy:

