WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala
A video of media personality Somizi Mhlongo describing his iconic mother, Mary Twala, has resurfaced on social media following her death.
The veteran South African actress died on Saturday morning in the Netcare Park Lane Hospital.
She was 80 years old and had been struggling with her health for several months.
Somizi confirmed the news on Instagram, saying: “The tree has fallen. I am shattered to the core but I'd be very selfish if I don't release her. My mom lived to the fullest and achieved beyond her dreams.”
Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2017, Somizi opened up about how his mom was always by his side when he was broke from 2006 to 2009, a period in which he was also sick.
In the now-viral video, Somizi can be heard describing the late Mary as a “perfect” example of a mother.
“My mom got me through that period. She was there for me throughout,” he said. “If you want to see a perfect example of what a mother is, go to my mother.”
Somizi also compared her strength to American actor Chuck Norris.
“That woman is my Chuck Norris, my everything. My mother has never turned her back. When was I sick or when the world said I was dying, my mother was there.
“When they said I was broke, my mother said 'until maybe I am broke, you can say you are broke'. When sh*t hit the fan, my mother came and saved me.”
Watch the video below (skip to 8:10 minute mark)