WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala

A video of media personality Somizi Mhlongo describing his iconic mother, Mary Twala, has resurfaced on social media following her death.

The veteran South African actress died on Saturday morning in the Netcare Park Lane Hospital.

She was 80 years old and had been struggling with her health for several months.

Somizi confirmed the news on Instagram, saying: “The tree has fallen. I am shattered to the core but I'd be very selfish if I don't release her. My mom lived to the fullest and achieved beyond her dreams.”