'They'll do anything for a lil clout': Cassper claims his new album drop may be sabotaged

When one fan said Cass always made better music when he was not surrounded by controversy, beef or negative energy, the star predicted that it would all come as the release date neared.

He said his rivals were intent on stealing the spotlight and sabotaging its launch.

“They gone bring the negativity closer to the album release date. We going to see so many rappers twirling, some might drop on the same day as me. All kinds of weird s**t!”

He said that he was not letting it get to him and was focusing on putting out his best work.

When challenged on his statement that other artists may try undercut him by releasing their projects on the same day, Cassper told a user to watch this space.

“Just watch. N**gas will do anything for a little clout. Especially the ones that don't have any.”

He said that his critics would soon learn the album is “unf**kwithable!”