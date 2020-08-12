TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still'

12 August 2020 - 07:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bob Mabena and Kuli Roberts at the MTN Radio Awards.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Kuli Roberts has paid a moving tribute to legendary radio host Bob Mabena with a video of him showing off his dance moves. The video was filmed at Bob's 50th birthday party last year.

Kuli co-hosted the Kaya FM breakfast show with Bob, and has described him as her “teacher and friend". The media personality said she was lucky to work with Bob during her radio career.

“Loved him and I cherish everything about him and love him still. I was very fortunate to co-host the first radio show I worked on with a guru. The king of radio,” she said.

She described Bob as a humble and gentle soul who loved to laugh.

Bob died on Monday afternoon after a short illness.

Watch the full video below:

Fans and friends mourn ‘legendary’ broadcaster Bob Mabena

The death of veteran radio star Bob Mabena at 51 came just more than a month after his grandmother succumbed to Covid-19.
Remembering Bob Mabena's life in 20 pictures

Bob Mabena died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Veteran radio star Bob Mabena has died after suffering a cardiac arrest

The nation has been plunged into a state of mourning as his family asks for space to mourn
