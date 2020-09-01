DJ Black Coffee humbled to have been one of Chadwick Boseman's faves

DJ Black Coffee has responded with gratitude to a video that has surfaced of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman listing him as one of his favourite artists.

Chadwick died last weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

His death sent shock waves across the world, and led to a flood of tributes for the star, including several of the star speaking in interviews.

In one clip, the star spoke about the musicians who inspired him while shooting Black Panther.

After listing some of the greats, including Jay-Z, NAS and Notorious B.I. G, Chadwick mentioned Black Coffee and Drake.

Fans went crazy at the shoutout and flooded Black Coffee's mentions with the clip.

Black Coffee responded by sharing the video, and thanked Chadwick for allowing him to touch his life.

“Grateful to have been a little part of your life, King” the star wrote.