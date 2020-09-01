DJ Black Coffee humbled to have been one of Chadwick Boseman's faves
DJ Black Coffee has responded with gratitude to a video that has surfaced of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman listing him as one of his favourite artists.
Chadwick died last weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
His death sent shock waves across the world, and led to a flood of tributes for the star, including several of the star speaking in interviews.
In one clip, the star spoke about the musicians who inspired him while shooting Black Panther.
After listing some of the greats, including Jay-Z, NAS and Notorious B.I. G, Chadwick mentioned Black Coffee and Drake.
Fans went crazy at the shoutout and flooded Black Coffee's mentions with the clip.
Black Coffee responded by sharing the video, and thanked Chadwick for allowing him to touch his life.
“Grateful to have been a little part of your life, King” the star wrote.
The Superman hitmaker had earlier shared a series of tributes to Chadwick.
R.I.P @chadwickboseman 🙅🏿♂️🕊 #ripchadwick— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 30, 2020
Respects to @BoubouDesign 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/2bDmbTq7GT
Chadwick's Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan also paid an emotional tribute to his friend, saying he was still battling to find the right words to express how heartbroken he was.
“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug, everything. I wish we had more time.” he wrote.
He said one of the last times the pair spoke, Chadwick had told him they were forever linked
“Now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16, you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honour purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not, I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”
Michael said Chadwick had inspired with his characters in several films and project,s but it was only now that he understood how much of hero he was in real life.
“I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage and no regrets."
