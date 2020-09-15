IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans smell a conwoman in Nonhle Thema's Cleo
Mzansi knows a con artist when they see one and Nonhle Thema's character looks like she's about to say, “Ask me how?”
As if Gomora's Pretty hasn't had enough lemons thrown her way in life, now she has to deal with Cleo who is ready to trap Sbonga into getting involved in her dodgy “investment” schemes.
Just as Pretty was getting back on her feet, Cleo, aka Barbie girl (who is played by Nonhle Thema), made an appearance in the tavern, flaunting money like a millionaire.
Pretty was reading off the “troublemaker vibe” from Cleo when fate went and made the whole thing worse for her. As it turns out, her hubby Sbonga and Cleo go way back.
It only took a few scenes with Cleo for Gomora viewers to suss out her vibe. After she ordered the most expensive bottle of whisky, bought the whole tavern free drinks and gifted Zodwa R200 so she can “YOLO”, fans knew that she was busy selling a front.
Mzansi knows a con artist when they see one, and it was quickly confirmed when Cleo started showing Sbonga her big mansion and multiple super expensive cars (a whole Merc and a Lambo).
She explained to Sbonga that she got all her riches after she quit her 9-to-5 job in Sandton and started her own company called Pusha Investments.
Viewers knew from that moment that Cleo was only a few minutes away from saying “ask me how?” to Sbonga, who already looks like he's fallen for the trap.
Fans had the memes to express their feels, check them out below:
Oho Nonhle “Cleo” ke forex trader ... smell a scam #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/QLiEPADBnW— Black Lives Matter (@Pearl_15m) September 14, 2020
Pretty is going through a lot already now Cleo comes for Sbonga #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/ac4y36LTub— Superstar status. Lover. (@literockstar) September 14, 2020
MamSonto we have a problem called Cleo this side #gomoramzansi #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/30e5KxssQj— Karabo Rithuri 🐐 (@Karabo_Rithuri1) September 14, 2020
I feel like Cleo is a con artist, kebo ask me how😂 #Gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/yjn5zGGL9T— Sharon (@SharonMahlaela) September 14, 2020
Cleo is a scmamer 🤞 #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Sdl9Q6yPtr— Sibongokuhle Mlaba (@sbo_m13) September 14, 2020
Cleo Nohle Thema is making Pretty to breathe through the wound 🤣 🤣 🤣 #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/85ukKzH8Sd— Shad MyShadz (@shad_myshadz) September 14, 2020
Is that Nonhle Thema?#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/xCqwBitgsp— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) September 14, 2020
Nonhle's presence is going to be interesting.. Pretty already shaken. #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/EEWySZjfMO— Women's Lives Matter (@KaraboPDube) September 14, 2020
Cleo is gonna scam Sbonga #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/lVfZPMbHEf— TJ Mahapa🔃🇿🇦 (@josemahapa) September 14, 2020
Nonhle Thema's character can die now it's fine sikhulungile #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/YfuaPDoD9h— i am miles (@shrekmilo) September 14, 2020
It's good to see Nonhle Thema back in our screens #GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/BqfchFcmsG— Sihle The General (@SihleTheGenera1) September 14, 2020