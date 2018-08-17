WATCH | Nonhle Thema returns to TV for one night & the internet goes mal
Ever since former 'it girl' Nonhle Thema packed her stuff and headed for a career in real estate, fans feared they would never see their idol on TV again. That was until Thursday night when she made an appearance on Trending SA as a guest presenter.
Nonhle announced her retirement from the industry in 2016 but had been slowly fading away from the limelight for months before that. So, imagine fans' surprise when she suddenly popped up on TV screens to present segments, do interviews and generally throw shade.
Nonhle, who was invited as a guest on the show earlier this month said it felt "surreal coming back" to the show and to screens as a presenter.
It was like the old Nonhle with her bubbly personality was back.
Soon Nonhle had the internet in hysterics with her side-glances and spicy comments.
Whoooaaa what a shade thrown by @nonhlethema Man oh man #TSA0n3— VerbalistNomda (@MansAVerbalist1) August 16, 2018
#TSAon3 @nonhle Nonhle Thema we heard you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @THATninahastie @DrMusaMthombeni @kuliroberts pic.twitter.com/IT69LNoi8U— 8th of July😍❤ (@DidintleParkins) August 16, 2018
Nonhle Thema and Shade 💀💀💀💀 #TSA0n3 pic.twitter.com/mTFhghOKrN— Sihle Khumalo (@SyhleKhumalo) August 16, 2018
@TrendingSAon3 it's so narce to see Nonhle Thema! 😍— Thabiso Tshwenyana (@LerapoWaLehipi) August 16, 2018
Santse Ale Montle Jaana Le Gompieno😍😍😍❤
Tweeps also started a petition for Nonhle to have her own talk show. Come with it, channels!
I would really love #NonhleThema to have her own talk show really too #TSAon3— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) August 16, 2018
Thank you #TSAOn3 for inviting @nonhlethema. I've missed seeing her on TV. She must definitely have that talk show ❤— Nelli_Nof (@Nellyswa) August 16, 2018