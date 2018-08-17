TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nonhle Thema returns to TV for one night & the internet goes mal

17 August 2018 - 11:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Nonhle Thema returned to screens on Thursday.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Ever since former 'it girl' Nonhle Thema packed her stuff and headed for a career in real estate, fans feared they would never see their idol on TV again. That was until Thursday night when she made an appearance on Trending SA as a guest presenter.

Nonhle announced her retirement from the industry in 2016 but had been slowly fading away from the limelight for months before that. So, imagine fans' surprise when she suddenly popped up on TV screens to present segments, do interviews and generally throw shade.

Nonhle, who was invited as a guest on the show earlier this month said it felt "surreal coming back" to the show and to screens as a presenter.

It was like the old Nonhle with her bubbly personality was back. 

Soon Nonhle had the internet in hysterics with her side-glances and spicy comments.

Tweeps also started a petition for Nonhle to have her own talk show. Come with it, channels!

