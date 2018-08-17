WATCH | Nonhle Thema returns to TV for one night & the internet goes mal

Ever since former 'it girl' Nonhle Thema packed her stuff and headed for a career in real estate, fans feared they would never see their idol on TV again. That was until Thursday night when she made an appearance on Trending SA as a guest presenter.

Nonhle announced her retirement from the industry in 2016 but had been slowly fading away from the limelight for months before that. So, imagine fans' surprise when she suddenly popped up on TV screens to present segments, do interviews and generally throw shade.