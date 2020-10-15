Somizi & his cooking show up against Covid & the 'Gigabytes' for Drama Queen of the Year
FULL LIST | The Feather Awards nominees are out!
The Feather Awards have announced this year's list of nominees and are already promising to be all things spicy, judging by the nominees in the Drama Queen Of The Year category.
The category features Norma and Malusi Gigaba as well as Somizi and his controversial TV cooking show.
Now in their 12th year, the Feathers have evolved from an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of LGBTIQ+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.
The awards are one of the events people look forward to the most on the social calendar because of the sass they always serve.
Organisers announced the 2020 nominees at an intimate brunch on Thursday and the likes of Gomora's Connie Chiume and Siphesihle Ndaba, as well as actress Thishiwe Ziqubu, made the cut.
The most anticipated category, Drama Queen Of The Year, served the usual amount of spice as they named Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, The Gigabytes and Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi as their fighters this year.
The awards will take place on November 11 at a closed ceremony in Johannesburg.
Here's the full list of the nominees.
Best Styled Individual
- Anele Papu
- Jimmy Nevis
- Thishiwe Ziqubu
Hunk of The Year
- Ryle Rene De Morny
- Gorata Nzimande
- Dr Fezile Mkhize
Hot Chick of The Year
- Blue Mbombo
- Celeste Khumalo
- Siphesihle Ndaba
Sports Personality of The Year
- Siya Kolisi
- Bongiwe Msomi
- Makazole Mampipi
Best Rainbow Parenting
- Napo Masheane
- Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung
- Buhlebendalo and Botshelo
Best LGBTQI Student Movement
- Up & Tuks
- NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association
- Rainbow UCT
Best LGBTQI Initiative: Public Sector
Best LGBTQI Initiative: Private Sector
- Queer Wellness Centre
- Nike SA
- Engage Men's Health
Diva Extraordinaire of The Year
- Connie Chiume
- Lindiwe Sisulu
- Refiloe Modiselle
Media Award of The Year
- Motswako
- Yim’lo
- Blood & Water
- The River
Social Media Personality of The Year
- Aus Velemina
- Vuyokazi Nguqu
- Siv Ngezi
- Coconut Kelz
Cutest Couple of The Year
- Nomsa & Zandile
- Ricky & Tony
- Sape & Vaivi
Role Model of The Year
- Sade Giliberti
- SWEAT
- Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe
Drama Queen of The Year
- Covid-19 Solidarity Fund
- The Gigabytes
- Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi
Socialite of The Year
- Olwee
- Sarah Langa
- Shauwn Mkhize
Musician of The Year
- Makhazi
- Master KG
- Zoe Modiga
Fag Hag of The Year
- Shumi Dantile
- Shauwn Mkhize
- Siv Ngezi
African Feather of the Year
- Frank Mugisha