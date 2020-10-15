Somizi & his cooking show up against Covid & the 'Gigabytes' for Drama Queen of the Year

The Feather Awards have announced this year's list of nominees and are already promising to be all things spicy, judging by the nominees in the Drama Queen Of The Year category.

The category features Norma and Malusi Gigaba as well as Somizi and his controversial TV cooking show.

Now in their 12th year, the Feathers have evolved from an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of LGBTIQ+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.

The awards are one of the events people look forward to the most on the social calendar because of the sass they always serve.

Organisers announced the 2020 nominees at an intimate brunch on Thursday and the likes of Gomora's Connie Chiume and Siphesihle Ndaba, as well as actress Thishiwe Ziqubu, made the cut.