Somizi & his cooking show up against Covid & the 'Gigabytes' for Drama Queen of the Year

FULL LIST | The Feather Awards nominees are out!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 October 2020 - 14:57
Somizi Mhlongo's popular TV talk show has been mired in controversy and he's bagged a Feathers nod for that.
Image: Supplied/DStv 1Magic

The Feather Awards have announced this year's list of nominees and are already promising to be all things spicy, judging by the nominees in the Drama Queen Of The Year category.

The category features Norma and Malusi Gigaba as well as Somizi and his controversial TV cooking show.

Now in their 12th year, the Feathers have evolved from an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of LGBTIQ+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.

The awards are one of the events people look forward to the most on the social calendar because of the sass they always serve.

Organisers announced the 2020 nominees at an intimate brunch on Thursday and the likes of Gomora's Connie Chiume and Siphesihle Ndaba, as well as actress Thishiwe Ziqubu, made the cut.

The most anticipated category, Drama Queen Of The Year, served the usual amount of spice as they named Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, The Gigabytes and Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi as their fighters this year.

The awards will take place on November 11 at a closed ceremony in Johannesburg.

Here's the full list of the nominees.

Best Styled Individual

  • Anele Papu
  • Jimmy Nevis
  • Thishiwe Ziqubu  

Hunk of The Year

  • Ryle Rene De Morny
  • Gorata Nzimande
  • Dr Fezile Mkhize  

Hot Chick of The Year

  • Blue Mbombo
  • Celeste Khumalo
  • Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year

  • Siya Kolisi
  • Bongiwe Msomi
  • Makazole Mampipi

Best Rainbow Parenting

  • Napo Masheane
  • Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung
  • Buhlebendalo and Botshelo

Best LGBTQI Student Movement

  • Up & Tuks
  • NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association
  • Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTQI Initiative: Public Sector

  • Do Better
  • Do Better
  • Do Better

Best LGBTQI Initiative: Private Sector

  • Queer Wellness Centre
  • Nike SA
  • Engage Men's Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year

  • Connie Chiume
  • Lindiwe Sisulu
  • Refiloe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year

  • Motswako
  • Yim’lo
  • Blood & Water
  • The River  

Social Media Personality of The Year

  • Aus Velemina
  • Vuyokazi Nguqu
  • Siv Ngezi 
  • Coconut Kelz  

Cutest Couple of The Year

  • Nomsa & Zandile
  • Ricky & Tony
  • Sape & Vaivi  

Role Model of The Year

  • Sade Giliberti
  • SWEAT
  • Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe  

Drama Queen of The Year

  • Covid-19 Solidarity Fund
  • The Gigabytes
  • Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi

Socialite of The Year

  • Olwee
  • Sarah Langa
  • Shauwn Mkhize  

Musician of The Year

  • Makhazi
  • Master KG
  • Zoe Modiga  

Fag Hag of The Year

  • Shumi Dantile
  • Shauwn Mkhize
  • Siv Ngezi  

African Feather of the Year

  • Frank Mugisha

