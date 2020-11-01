DJ Fresh slams people who impose their beliefs on others: It's rude
Radio host DJ Fresh has expressed his annoyance at people who don't know where to draw the line when it comes commenting or “advising” others on matters such as religion and spirituality.
The outspoken DJ took to the TL to school tweeps about leaving their opinions off the TL, or simply learning to respect others who don't share the same opinions.
After presenter Nicole Mashile was confronted by a troll about ancestor worship — generally a hot and controversial topic on the TL — DJ Fresh replied to the interaction with an apt lesson.
“Why the f*** do people think it’s OK to impose themselves and their beliefs on others? Ditto people who assume you wanna know about the dreams they had about you! It’s rude. Annoying. Ma**** fela!” DJ Fresh tweeted.
Why the f*** do people think it’s Ok to impose themselves and their beliefs on others?? DITTO people who assume you wanna know about the dreams they had about you!!! It’s rude. Annoying. Masepa fela!! https://t.co/YslwlpgbWH— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) October 25, 2020
The DJ's scathing comment reminded us of a young saying: “Opinions are like noses. Everyone has one and should keep it under their masks at all times.”
The radio DJ is no stranger to the power of a clap back.
The star recently took on former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba after the politician wasn't happy with the Jozi Emergency Medical Services participating in the #JerusalemaChallenge
DJ Fresh told the former DA provincial leader that essential workers are human too, and there isn't any harm in a little fun during these trying times.
“Sir, it’s called 'people on a break choosing what to do with their break'. Unless you don’t believe people should let their hair down, respite-nyana. They also do loo breaks by the way, and lunch, and go home after their shifts,” the DJ said.