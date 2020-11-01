DJ Fresh slams people who impose their beliefs on others: It's rude

Radio host DJ Fresh has expressed his annoyance at people who don't know where to draw the line when it comes commenting or “advising” others on matters such as religion and spirituality.

The outspoken DJ took to the TL to school tweeps about leaving their opinions off the TL, or simply learning to respect others who don't share the same opinions.

After presenter Nicole Mashile was confronted by a troll about ancestor worship — generally a hot and controversial topic on the TL — DJ Fresh replied to the interaction with an apt lesson.

“Why the f*** do people think it’s OK to impose themselves and their beliefs on others? Ditto people who assume you wanna know about the dreams they had about you! It’s rude. Annoying. Ma**** fela!” DJ Fresh tweeted.